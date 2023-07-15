‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Says He Was ‘Taken Advantage of’ by Sister While Under Her Guardianship

Tyler Christopher, who won a Daytime Emmy for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” in 2016, alleged in court papers this week that his sister, Susan Asmo Baker, took advantage of him financially while he was under her guardianship.

According to an investigation published Thursday and court documents obtained by Bloomberg Law, Christopher said that Baker misappropriated $40,000 after a bathroom fall and fractured skull put him under her guardianship for 20 months, beginning January 2020.

“I never thought in a million years that I would be taken advantage of by a family member,” the actor told the publication. He said that Baker “misspent or improperly received reimbursement” for $40,000 to pay off credit card debt, finance the family’s move and to buy her son a MacBook.

Baker did not interview with Bloomberg Law but provided a statement, saying, “If I hadn’t been his guardian he’d be dead!”

Bloomberg Law also cites an email exchange from the court documents Baker sent Christopher before the guardianship’s end in 2021: “I would have never done you wrong, not before your injury, during or after and for some reason you think I need your money… I do not, Tyler!” She added, “Sad that you don’t even trust me. That’s what hurts the most.”

Christopher, who was arrested for public intoxication at Burbank Airport in May, fell and suffered a serious head injury in 2019, which led to Baker being named as his guardian. The legal agreement, which began in 2020, ended in 2021, according to Bloomberg.

Christopher said he was “completely in the dark” about the terms of the agreement: “I was recovering from a brain injury, so the choice for guardianship was made for me without my knowledge.”

In court papers, the actor said he believes his sister’s “initial motivation to become his legal guardian was rooted at least in part in a genuine desire to help her younger brother in his time of need,” but then began to notice “various irregularities” in his accounts.

Christopher’s lawyer, Justin Schrock wrote in a legal filing that the actor’s sister “treated his income as her personal slush fund” and that her spending was an “egregious abuse” of the legal arrangement.

In April, Baker agreed to pay for a forensic accountant to go over spending during the time she Christopher’s guardian.

Christoper and Baker have not responded to TheWraps request for comment.

Bloomberg Law was the first to report on Christopher’s claim against his sister.

