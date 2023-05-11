General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman dies aged 70

Steven Simione - Getty Images

General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman has passed away at the age of 70.



The soap star was known for the Emmy-nominated role of Bobbie Spencer in the long-running series and also appeared in Chicago Hope and The Bay.

The sad news was shared by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini on Twitter yesterday (May 10).

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," Valentini wrote.

"Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

Valentini continued: "Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. pic.twitter.com/DxGdjYavab — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) May 11, 2023

Zeman first appeared on General Hospital in 1977, becoming one of the longest-running cast members and earning four Daytime Emmy nods for her performance. Bobbie wasn't the only character the actress played which landed her recognition, as her Sofia Madison in The Bay also earned her an Emmy nomination in 2021.

General Hospital further remembered the late star, honouring her legacy in a statement posted on the soap's official Twitter account.

"She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit," the tribute reads.

"We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends and loved ones."

Zeman's General Hospital co-star Rick Springfield, known for the role of Dr Noah Drake, also shared a sweet message following her death (via People).

"Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone," the actor said, crediting the late actress for launching his career.

