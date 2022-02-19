General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead at 43 after going missing

Lauren Huff
·1 min read

TV actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead at 43 after going missing in Los Angeles earlier this week.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the General Hospital and Chicago Justice alum had last been seen Feb. 13 around noon in East Hollywood. Authorities requested help from the public in finding Pearlman after she didn't return home and family and friends became concerned for her safety.

On Friday, the LAPD confirmed that officers in the Hollywood area responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue around 8:30 a.m., and identified the individual as Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Lindsey Pearlman
Lindsey Pearlman

Courtesy LAPD Lindsey Erin Pearlman

Pearlman most recently starred on the Urbanflix series Vicious; her other credits included The Ms. Pat Show, Empire, Sneaky Pete, The Purge, American Housewife, Selena: The Series, and the short film Signal to Noise.

According to her website, Pearlman hailed from Chicago. She was a recipient of the Joseph Jefferson Award for Actress in a Principal Role for her work in the play Never the Bridesmaid. A graduate of the Second City Conservatory, she moved to Los Angeles after testing for a network sitcom and securing a holding deal with NBC, which led to her recurring role on Chicago Justice. Pearlman described herself as a lover of '90s R&B and "an activist for animals and humans."

She was accomplished at improv, performing with the Catharsis Productions' internationally touring show Sex Signals, which "uses comedy to broach the difficult topic of sexual assault awareness at military bases and college campuses." Pearlman also appeared in dozens of commercials throughout her career.

