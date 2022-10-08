General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 18.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

General Dynamics could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is General Dynamics' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, General Dynamics would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 3.4%. The latest three year period has also seen a 5.9% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 11% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.6% per annum, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that General Dynamics is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On General Dynamics' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of General Dynamics' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

