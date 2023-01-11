'General Armageddon' demoted after just three months following battlefield failures

Nataliya Vasilyeva
·4 min read
Sergei Surovikin - Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AP
The Russian general commanding the Ukraine invasion has been demoted after just three months amid criticism that his campaign of bombing the Ukrainian power grid had failed.

Gen Sergei Surovikin, known as General Armageddon for his destruction of Aleppo in 2016, has been replaced as commander of Russian forces in Ukraine by Gen Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian army.

Gen Surovikin will now serve as Gen Gerasimov’s deputy.

The move is likely to deepen the rift between the Kremlin and an increasingly powerful wing of Russian nationalists who blame Gen Gerasimov for the failure to capture Kyiv.

In shifting Gen Gerasimov, analysts said Vladimir Putin could be trying to increase "manual control" over management of the war and deflect criticism by pro-war ultra-nationalists inside and outside the Kremlin.

The appointment appears to be a direct rebuke to Yevgeny Prigohzin, head of the mercenary Wagner group, an ally of Gen Surovikin.

Valery Gerasimov - Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP
Mr Prigohzin claimed on Wednesday to have captured the town of Soledar, where fierce fighting has raged for days. His claims were denied by the Kremlin, who urged caution on making official announcements.

"I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar from units of the Ukrainian army... Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender were destroyed," said Mr Prigohzin, who has spearheaded the battle for Soledar and Bakhmut.

He also claimed that 500 Ukrainian troops had been killed.

Minutes before his statement, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, had mocked Russian claims to control the Donetsk town, claiming the battle was ongoing.

Mr Surovikin was appointed to lead Russian forces in Ukraine in October amid pressure from influential bloggers aligned with the Wagner group.

Gen Gerasimov’s elevation to commander of the Ukraine operation could also be a "response to Wagner’s increasingly influential and public role in the war", said Rob Lee, a military analyst at King's College London.

On Tuesday night, Mr Prigozhin claimed that his fighters had achieved "control of the entire territory" of the town of Soledar and said the regular army had no role in the victory.

Mr Prigozhin’s press service released a photograph of the mercenary boss standing in a cave, presumably a mine, with a number of armed men and a tank.

It was accompanied by a voice note, in which he said: "Divisions of PMC Wagner have taken control of the whole territory of Soledar. In the town centre a cauldron has been formed, where urban combat continues. The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow.

"I would like to underline once again that no units other than Wagner fighters took part in the assault on Soledar."

But the Russian ministry of defence later denied the battle was over and said its paratroopers were responsible for recent progress, in a rare slap down to the upstart warlord.

"Airborne units have blockaded Soledar from the north and south. The Russian air force strikes enemy strong points. Assault detachments are fighting in the town," it said in a statement that made no mention of the Wagner group.

Tensions between Mr Prigozhin and Russia’s regular army have been growing for months, with the mercenary boss increasingly publicly attacking the generals’ handling of the war.

In September, he and Ramzan Kadyrov, the president of Chechnya, effectively forced the resignation of Colonel Alexander Lapin, the general in charge of Russia’s central military district, after they publicly blamed him for the dramatic Russian defeat in Kharkiv region.

Col Gen Lapin was promoted chief of staff of the Russian ground forces on Monday, in a move some saw as an attempt by Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, to restore his own authority.

Soledar, which had a population of about 11,000 before the war, is a few miles north-east of Bakhmut, a key frontline town that Russia has been unsuccessfully assaulting since August.

The fall of Bakhmut would in turn pave the way for an assault on the towns of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk and the capture of the rest of Donetsk region, one of Russia’s declared war aims.

Russian pro-war commentators were not impressed with the changes in generals.

"The sum does not change, just by changing the places of its parts," wrote one prominent military blogger, who posts on the Telegram messaging app under the name of Rybar.

He said Surovikin, a veteran of Russian campaigns in Chechnya and Syria, was being made the fall guy for a series of recent Russian military debacles, including a Ukrainian attack on a Russian barracks in the town of Makiivka that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers, including conscripts, at New Year.

