Gene Therapy R&D Market Report 2022-2032

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Forecasts by Disease (Cancer, Rare Diseases (Oncologic, Non-oncologic), Cardiovascular Diseases, Ophthalmic Diseases, Haematology, Neurological, Diabetes Mellitus, Other), by Vector (Viral (Retrovirus, Adenovirus, AAV, Lentivirus, Others), Non-viral (Naked DNA, Gene Gun, Electroporation, Lipofection)), by Techniques (Gene Augmentation Therapy, Gene Replacement Therapy), by Participants (Small/Medium Pharma and Biotech, Universities and Research Institutes, Hospitals, Government and Public Bodies, Big Pharma) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gene Therapy R&D Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321433/?utm_source=GNW

The Gene Therapy RandD Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Diversification of Technical Risks is a Key Strategy for Winning in the Gene Therapy RandD Market

The majority of the biotechnology firms associated with gene therapies are established across a special technology platform i.e., novel viral capsid that could have favoured acceptance in an organ system. Most of them continue to de-risk the technology as soon as possible, with the underlying technology platform that gave birth to the gene therapy candidates often being the main feature across chosen indications. This focuses risk on the technology platform and exposes the company to a catastrophic event that would have a negative impact on the entire portfolio. When it comes to this challenge, early-stage gene therapy firms often lack this choice; and once the newly founded technology achieves traction, executives will often follow adjacent plans that diversify risk and optimize prospects for the company. Companies working on gene therapies may evolve distinct viral delivery vectors or technologies for in vivo and ex vivo applications. Furthermore, balancing spending levels between developed and emerging channels, as well as deciding whether to implement new innovations in-house or obtain them from outside sources, is difficult. Importantly, strategic decisions about technology should be matched with strategic decisions about indication mix to ensure a clear future path.

400 million People Suffer from One or More of Over 7,000 Rare Diseases

About 400 million people globally suffer from one or more of over 7,000 rare diseases reported. Rare disease affects between 3.5% and 5.9% of the world’s population. The cause of 72% of rare diseases is hereditary, while others are triggered by pathogens (bacterial or viral), asthma, and environmental conditions, or are degenerative and proliferative in nature. Approximately, 70% of genetic rare diseases begin in childhood. Symptoms that are relatively normal can obscure underlying unusual disorders, resulting in misdiagnosis and treatment delays. The lack of loss of mobility caused by the chronic, worsening, degenerative, and often life-threatening manifestations of the condition has a significant effect on the patient’s quality of life. Thus, the rising number of rare disease patients around the world is anticipated to drive the gene therapy application in this segment during the forecast period.

The costliest medication in the world right now is Zolgensma, which treats spinal muscular atrophy, a rare hereditary illness that harms nerve cells and causes muscle degeneration. The life-saving medication’s one-time treatment for a young child costs $2.1 million. While Zolgensma’s excessive cost is an incongruity at present times, there will be several cell and gene therapies available over the next ten years, with prices ranging from thousands to millions of dollars for a single dose. By 2025, the FDA is anticipated to approve 10-20 cell and gene therapies annually.

Asia-Pacific Region Remains a Hub for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products

With the many legislative initiatives put forth by the governments to promote innovation, research, and development in Asia-Pacific, the area remains a hub for advanced therapy medicinal products. Over the course of the projected period, this is expected to propel market expansion. A*STAR’s Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) and WuXi Advanced Therapies, a fully owned subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, established a new agreement in May 2022 to introduce WuXi ATU’s unique Tetracycline-Enabled Self-Silencing Adenovirus (TESSA) technology in the Asia-Pacific area. WuXi ATU will provide the resources, tools, funds, and training necessary to advance the development and commercialization of TESSA technology in Singapore as part of this partnership. BTI will support WuXi ATU in its research and development of cell and gene therapy in Singapore by providing research skills, facilities, and access to its network of partners.

What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?

• How is the gene therapy RandD market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the gene therapy RandD market?

• How will each gene therapy RandD submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

• How will the market shares for each gene therapy RandD submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

• Will leading gene therapy RandD markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the gene therapy RandD projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2022 and 2032? What are the implication of gene therapy RandD projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the gene therapy RandD market?

• Where is the gene therapy RandD market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the Gene Therapy RandD Market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 461-page report provides 169 tables and 228 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• Contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth

• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors

This report tells you TODAY how the Gene Therapy RandD Market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), PEST analysis, Porter’s Five Forces and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U’ are discussed in this report.

Segments Covered in the Report

Disease

• Cancer

• Rare Diseases

- Oncologic

- Non-oncologic

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Ophthalmic Diseases

• Haematology

• Neurological

• Diabetes Mellitus

• Other Diseases

Vector

• Viral

- Retrovirus

- Adenovirus

- AAV

- Lentivirus

- Others

• Non-viral

- Naked DNA

- Gene Gun

- Electroporation

- Lipofection

Techniques

• Gene Augmentation Therapy

• Gene Replacement Therapy

Participants

• Small/Medium Pharma and Biotech

• Universities and Research Institutes

• Hospitals

• Government and Public Bodies

• Big Pharma

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

MEA

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• American Gene Technologies

• Applied Genetic

• Bayer

• Benitec BioPharma

• Biogen

• Bluebird Bio

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Calimmune, Inc. (CSL Behiring)

• Cellectis

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GeneQuine Biotherapeutics

• GenSight Biologics

• Gilead Lifesciences, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• OCUGEN, INC.

• Orchard Therapeutics

• Oxford Biomedica

• Pfizer, Inc.

• REGENXBIO Inc.

• Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

• Sanofi

• Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

• Spark Therapeutics (Subsidiary of Roche)

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• Taysha GTx

• Transgene

• UniQure NV

• Voyager Therapeutics

• ViGeneron.

Overall world revenue for Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2,126.3 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032 Market report helps you?

In summary, our 460+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for disease, vector, techniques, and participants size each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 5 regional and 18 key national markets – See forecasts for the Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 30 of the major companies involved in the Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032 Market.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321433/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Mark Kastelic scored the winner as the Ottawa Senators stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 and take the second game of a split-squad doubleheader that kicked off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Angus Crookshank, Josh Norris and Tyler Motte, into an empty net, had the other goals for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, Ottawa's projected backup netminder when the regular schedule gets going next month, made 13 saves in just over 30 minutes of

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback Maier to contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension through the 2024 season Tuesday. Maier began the year as the backup to veteran Bo Levi Mitchell but became Calgary's starter before its 31-29 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 25. He has guided the Stampeders (9-5) to victory in three of his five starts heading into the club's home game Saturday night against the Toronto Argonauts (8-5). "Jake's play has been very consistent and, for a young q

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Blue Jays manager Schneider calls out Guerrero Jr. over lack of hustle vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Arozarena 6 RBIs, Rays beat Blue Jays, tie for AL WC lead

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Toronto 10-6 Friday night, tying the Blue Jays at the top of the AL wild-card standings. The win clinched the season series — and the tiebreaker — for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays. “We’re both trying to get the top wild-card spot,” Arozarena said through a translator. “They got the lead and we were able to come back, and we were able to take advantage there at