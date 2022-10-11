Gene Synthesis Market to Witness Impressive Expansion of USD 9,121.31 Million with a Growing Compound Annual Growth Rate of 22.9% by 2029

Bacterial and viral diseases are rapidly expanding due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. As a result, the demand for novel and effective therapies has increased to fight against such deadly diseases

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Global Gene Synthesis Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. All the data and statistics provided in this market report are backed up by the latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. With the latest and updated market insights mentioned in the report, businesses can concentrate to enhance their marketing, promotional, and sales strategies.

Gene synthesis is the process of creating artificial genes in a lab setting using synthetic biology. The generation of recombinant proteins is one of the numerous applications of recombinant DNA technology, where gene synthesis is emerging as a key instrument. The traditional methods of cloning and mutagenesis are quickly being replaced by de novo gene synthesis, which also enables the production of nucleic acids for which there is no template.

The global gene synthesis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 22.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 9,121.31 million by 2029 from USD 1,726.26 million in 2021.

Market Synopsis: -

Gene synthesis refers to the chemical synthesis of DNA strand base-by base. Unlike DNA replication that occurs in cells or by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand. Rather, gene synthesis involves the step-wise addition of nucleotides to a single-stranded molecule, which then serves as a template for creating a complementary strand. Gene synthesis is the fundamental technology upon which the field of synthetic biology has been built.

Some of the major players operating in the Gene Synthesis market are

  • ATDBio Ltd (Subsidiary of Biotage),

  • General Biosystems, Inc.,

  • MACROGEN CO., LTD.,

  • Boster Biological Technology,

  • Creative Biogene,

  • Bioneer Pacific,

  • exonbio,

  • trenzyme GmbH,

  • Twist Bioscience,

  • BioCat GmbH (Subsidiary of AddLife AB),

  • OriGene Technologies, Inc.,

  • Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

  • 9Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation),

  • Eurofins Scientific,

  • NZYTech,

  • Lda. - Genes and Enzymes,

  • Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.,

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific,

  • Genescript,

  • Synbio Technologies,

  • Proteogenix,

  • Bio Basic Inc.,

  • ATG:biosynthetics GmbH,

  • Merck KGaA,

  • Kaneka Eurogentec S.A,

  • Ginkgo Bioworks,

  • Bbi-lifesciences,

  • Evonetix,

  • ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.,

  • GCC Biotech (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd.,

  • CSBio, Azenta US

Recent Development

  • In December 2020, Twist Bioscience launched clonal-ready gene fragments so as to complete the offering of genes. The fragments launched can be used with adapters or without adapters in order to build up the perfect clones. The clonal-ready gene fragments are compatible with the protein expression pathways, enzyme engineering, and gene expression, among others.

  • In 2020, according to an article published in an ACS journal, a total estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths were reported worldwide. This suggests that cancer coverage is suboptimal, and there is a great need to implement high cancer coverage all over the world.

Key Coverage in the Gene synthesis Market Report:

  • Detailed analysis of Gene synthesis Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

  • Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

  • Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Gene synthesis industry and their futuristic growth outlook

  • Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Key Segmentation: Gene Synthesis Market

By Component

  • Synthesizers

  • Consumables

  • Software & services

By Gene Type

  • Standard gene

  • Express gene

  • Complex gene

  • Others

By Gene Synthesis Type

  • Gene library synthesis

  • Custom gene synthesis

By Application

  • Synthetic biology,

  • Genetic engineering,

  • Vaccine design,

  • Therapeutics antibodies

  • Others

By Method

  • Solid based synthesis,

  • Chip-based DNA synthesis

  • PCR-based enzyme synthesis

By End User

  • Academic & research institutes,

  • Diagnostics laboratories,

  • Biotech & pharmaceutical companies

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Direct tender

  • Online distribution

  • Third party distributors

Opportunities

  •  RISING HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE

Healthcare expenditure has increased worldwide as people's disposable income in various countries is increasing. Moreover, to accomplish the population requirements, government bodies and healthcare organizations are taking the initiative by virtue of accelerating healthcare expenditure.

Also, the strategic initiatives taken by key market players will provide structural integrity and future opportunities for the medical device testing market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Regional Analysis/Insights

The gene synthesis market report is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by the country, component, gene type, gene synthesis type, application, method, end user, and distribution channel, as referenced above.

North America dominates the gene synthesis market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising need for the verification and validation of gene synthesis processes in the region, and rapid research development is boosting the market

Countries Studied:

North America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Global Gene Synthesis Market: Regulations

6 Market Overview

7 Global Gene Synthesis Market, By Component

8 Global Gene Synthesis Market, By Gene Type

9 Global Gene Synthesis Market, By Gene Synthesis Type

10 Global Gene Synthesis Market, By Application

11 Global Gene Synthesis Market, By Method

12 Global Gene Synthesis Market, By End User

13 Global Gene Synthesis Market, By Distribution Channel

14 Global Gene Synthesis Market, By Region

15 Global Gene Synthesis Market: Company Landscape

16 SWOT Analyses

17 Company Profile

18 Questionnaire

19 Related Reports

