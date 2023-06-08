Gene Simmons: Kiss star calls for Stormont restoration

Kiss co-founder Gene Simmons said Ian Paisley pulled some strings to allow the US rock band's private jet to land in England

It was a crazy crazy sight in Westminster as Kiss Star Gene Simmons rocked up to Prime Minister's Questions and then called for the restoration of power sharing in Northern Ireland.

The rock star said Stormont must be restored to look after people's needs.

He spoke to BBC News NI after visiting Parliament as a guest of the Democratic Unionist Party MP Ian Paisley.

The DUP collapsed power-sharing in February 2022 in protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Simmons said he hoped "everything gets back in order in Northern Ireland and the people's business should be done by their elected officials".

He said he was grateful to the North Antrim MP for helping the band land in the UK for their End of the Road tour.

Addressing how the invite from Mr Paisley came about, Simmons told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster: "One of our crew happened I guess to know him or they discussed something, and I guess he was a big fan.

'An amazing day'

Simmons said the band's private jet was struggling to find a place to land in the UK.

"The MP called and asked for a favour and all of a sudden our private jet was the only one that was allowed to land near London, and so it was, we landed," he continued.

"I had known about his father of course, legendary Ian senior and what he did for Ireland," he continued.

"I was grateful of course and went down to the House of Commons and met Ian and everybody.

"It was actually quite an amazing day. The history and the hallowed halls of democracy, it was very inspiring."

Gene Simmons said he taught his former students about Parliament

Mr Paisley described Simmons as "a real knowledgeable guy" about the history of Parliament.

"He's got a genuine interest both in the history and the theology behind all this stuff, and he's had a private tour and he's been able to visit Deputy Prime Minister's question time," the North Antrim MP told the PA news agency.

"It's great to have him here, an honour to have guests here and it's great when they're passionate and interested and they can tell the world about the importance of this building and democracy and what it means for people here."

Mr Paisley joked his guest, whose Kiss hits include Rock and Roll All Nite and Crazy Crazy Nights, would be performing a private concert for a DUP fundraiser, before adding: "That's a lie!".

In an interview from his hotel on Wednesday evening, Gene Simmons said he had previously visited the Irish Parliament and had wanted to meet the taoiseach (Irish prime minister), but "didn't quite get there".

"We did tour the facility," he said, "We, I mean yours truly, a few years back.

"I think it's really important for people to actually see where the people's business is being done."

The late Ian Paisley (left), who founded the DUP, pictured with his son Ian Paisley in 2007

A former sixth grade teacher in New York before Kiss was formed, Simmons said he remembered teaching his pupils about Parliament and Guy Fawkes.

He told Good Morning Ulster he was impressed by the "lesson in civility" on show in Parliament between opposing politicians, comparing it favourably to US politics.

"It's important when the occasion calls, [to] visit Parliament. I'm sure you'll be able to get in there and see some of it."

'I would do it for one dollar'

Wednesday's visit is the second time this year that a DUP MP has celebrated a famous singer at Parliament.

In March, Strangford representative Jim Shannon submitted an early day motion to mark the 50th anniversary of Dolly Parton's song 'I will always love you'.

He said he noted the sentiment behind the song "and what it means to so many", including Mr Shannon's wife.

Simmons said what politicians do "is far more important" than music.

"We're a diversion," he said. "Our job is to make you forget about your troubles, just for those few hours that you're with us."

Asked if he could be tempted to enter politics, Simmons said he could joke "they don't pay enough".

"I can literally make more in one evening doing a concert than I can being a politician for the entire year, as shocking as that may sound," he continued.

However, he added democracy is "our only hope".

"If I was called to serve, sure, I would do it, but I would not accept a salary, I would do it for one dollar, tax-free of course."

You can listen to Good Morning Ulster's interview with Gene Simmons in full here.