Gene Editing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

25 billion in 2020 to $4.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.6%.



The gene editing market consists of sales of gene editing technology such as CRISPR/CAS9, zinc finger nucleus, and talens and related services.Gene editing technology allows genetic material to change genetic code at particular location in a genome.



It involves cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering.



The gene editing market covered in this report is segmented by technology into CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN. It is also segmented by end users into biotechnology, pharmaceutical, contract research organization and by application into animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering, cell line engineering.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Infectious diseases are constantly on the rise.For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases kill more than 17 million people per year.



In addition to that, according to the AP-NORC (a research initiative by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago) survey, out of 1,067 adults in the US surveyed, 71% are in favor of gene editing for the treatment of incurable, hereditary diseases such as Huntington’s disease and 67% of Americans support the use of gene editing to prevent diseases such as cancer.



Ethical issues in general public with respect to gene editing is one of the major restraining factors for the market.Many researchers and ethicist have argued against gene editing due to different reasons such as off-target effect (edits in the wrong place), mosaicism (when only some of the cells carry the edits) and safety concerns.



Some even argued that gene editing will lead to the creation of classes of individuals who will be genetically modified to be able to do things that a normal human being is not supposed to do according to the laws of nature.Due to these reasons, gene editing is still not considered to be safe and effective by many nations and international organizations.



For instance, in 2019, as per the article published in TIME, scientists from Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the USA have proposed a temporary prohibition on research on gene editing on human eggs, embryos, and sperms.



Gene editing (also called genome editing) is a group of technologies that allow the researchers to change an organism’s DNA by adding, removing or altering genetic material at particular locations in the genome.The emergence of advanced genome editing techniques is one of the major trend in the gene editing market.



The new techniques in genome editing are relatively inexpensive and can be used in a variety of application areas such as improving the food supply in agriculture, rectifying specific genetic mutations in the human genome and preventing the spread of diseases.For instance, CRISPR-Cas9 is a gene editing technique and stands for Clustered Regularly Interspace Short Palindromic Repeats.



The technique uses a strand of DNA as molecular scissors used to make cuts in DNA at specific points to make space to add new genomes.This technique is faster, cheaper, more accurate and efficient than other existing genome editing methods.



Companies investing in CRISPR technology are Crispr therapeutics (CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), and Editas medicine.



In December 2020, AnGes MG, Inc., a Japan based biopharmaceutical company that offers nucleic acid drugs for patients with asthma, allergy, and rheumatism acquired Emendo Bio, Inc for $250M. This acquisition will expand AnGes MG, Inc. pipeline and partnerships and introduce gene editing capabilities. Emendo Bio, Inc, a USA based company that develops next generation gene editing tools for genetic disorders, addressing the current technological gaps for realizing the promise of gene therapy.



The rising infectious diseases acts as one of the major drivers of the gene editing market.Gene editing techniques are used for detection of infectious diseases such as HIV.



Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites.Gene therapy treats the infectious diseases by blocking the replication of the infectious agent that causes the disease at the extracellular level.



Gene editing introduces new genetic material into the cells of living organisms with the intention of treating the diseases.



European regulatory framework divided gene therapy into two categories, germline gene therapy, and somatic gene therapy.In germ line gene therapy, modified genes will be passed on to next generations whereas its not the same case with somatic gene therapy.



Current regulation by the EU has only allowed somatic gene therapy, therefore, germline gene therapy is banned.The European Medical Association provides guidelines on gene therapy for preparing market authorization application to obtain approval from the authority to carry on research and development activities in gene therapy.



For instance, the EU provides guidance note on gene therapy medicinal product which is intended for use in humans, defines scientific principles and provide guidance for development and evaluation of gene therapy products.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

