Genderless skincare brands to treat your favourite person this Father's Day

Father’s Day presents a special opportunity to celebrate caregivers and guardians, no matter who they are. Since it only comes around once a year, why not give your favourite person self-care products they’ll be able to treat themselves to for months to come?

In light of June also being Pride month, here’s nine genderless, all-natural skincare brands that honour self expression and diversity to consider for Father’s Day gifts.

NOTO Botanics

L.A.-based NOTO Botanics is a natural, gender-fluid, multi-use cosmetics line that champions individuality and conscious living. Focused on using high-performing organic ingredients that get more than one job done, all NOTO products celebrate the power in simplicity.

Gift NOTO Botanics too: The über minimalist that likes to kill two birds with one stone.

SHOP IT: NOTO, $35

A Canadian-made brand, Schaf prides itself on being skincare for your skin - not your gender. The brand is committed to improving skin health and appearance with uncomplicated, vegan and irritant-free products that truly perform, soothe and protects all skin types.

Gift Schaf too: Anyone who wants a clean-cut, comprehensive routine with no fuss.

Schaf Moisturizer

Similar to the rest of Schaf’s line, this featherlight moisturizer boasts a calming and nourishing blend of organic plant extracts featuring hyaluronic acid, rich hemp seed oil and peptides that inject a major dose of hydration to the skin without leaving a heavy, greasy feeling behind.

SHOP IT: Schaf, $45

OUI the People

From day one, OUI the People has gone #AgainstTheGrain, creating thoughtful skincare products that do good by their customers and the environment surrounding them. Using natural ingredients, recyclable materials and refillable packaging, every OUI the People product is made to last; imparting nutrients to the skin and saving the planet one throwaway razor at a time.

Gift OUI the People too: The sustainability advocate who wants to do as much good for their skin as they do the world.

OUI the People Sugarcoat Moisturizing Shave Gel-to-Milk

The smell of jasmine and neroli oil linger after this milky shave gel is massaged into wet skin. Argan, grapeseed, marula, and sunflower oils provide lasting moisture long after you leave the shower as well.

SHOP IT: OUI the People, $64

A sustainable 1% for the Planet and Climate Neutral Certified company, Nécessaire is a collection of sex and body care products for all humans. Using high-quality natural ingredients and recyclable packaging, Nécessaire offers performative clean skincare reimagined for 2020’s beauty enthusiasts.

Gift Nécessaire too: The eco-conscious shopper who desires a pristine lineup of no nonsense products.

Nécessaire The Body Wash in Bergamot

Nécessaire’s bergamot-scented body wash has a subtle yet energizing scent. As a daily multi-vitamin treatment that softens and balances the skin with marula, niacinamide, cacay and meadowfoam, The Body Wash is formulated to a specific pH level that supports the barrier function of the skin.

SHOP IT: Nécessaire, $25

Leaves of Trees

Toronto-based Leaves of Trees is a modern day apothecary crafting all-natural, small batch products by hand. Sourcing organic and Fair Trade ingredients from ethical suppliers around the world, the company’s motto of ‘quality first’ is felt in every single product.

Gift Leaves of Trees too: The one who aims to support local with every purchase they make.

Leaves of Trees Unscented Argan Hand and Body Lotion

This lightweight lotion’s star ingredient is 100 per cent pure, cold-pressed, organic and ethically-sourced argan oil produced by a women’s cooperative in Morocco. It can be used on the hands, body and face too.

SHOP IT: Leaves of Trees, $13

For over three decades, Dermalogica has been committed to prioritizing skin health over pretty packaging. Developed by The International Dermal Institute, Dermalogica is trusted by more than 100,000 skin therapists worldwide and is made without artificial colours, fragrances and common irritants that cause breakouts.

Gift Dermalogica too: Someone that’s new to the world of clean skincare.

Launched in April, Dermalogica’s Invisible Physical Defense SPF 30 has already been listed as one of the best sunscreens of 2020. Non-nano zinc defends against the sun in this brand new weightless formula that also includes mushroom and green tea to help tame redness.

SHOP IT: Dermalogica, $77

Born to fill a void in the beauty industry between products marketed for men and women that require extensive routines, Non Gender Specific (NGS) was created for all humans. NGS products simplify regimes, cut down on consumer waste, and work seamlessly together to improve every kind of skin type.

Gift NGS too: Anyone who’s looking for a limited range of fast-acting products that provide quick results.

NGS

NGS’ Everything Serum was the brand’s debut product. A 100 per cent natural, absorbable formula that leaves no residue behind, The Everything Serum addresses all major skin concerns: wrinkles, skin fatigue, elasticity, hyper-pigmentation/discolouration, pore-size reduction, brightness and cellular rejuvenation.

SHOP IT: NGS, $89

Designed to address the needs of sensitive skin, Province Apothecary concocts purely organic products using only high quality ingredients sourced from each of the Canadian provinces by hand. Using naturally healing and balancing plant oils deliver, Province Apothecary delivers holistic skin therapy to anyone who needs it.

Gift Province Apothecary too: The person in your life who’s approach to living well includes treating the mind, body and soul.

This potent botanical serum targets the appearance of spots for a brighter complexion and purifies acne-prone skin with powerful anti-inflammatories like turmeric and calendula.

Province Apothecary

SHOP IT: Province Apothecary, $28

A breakout body care brand that’s deemed safe for your most intimate parts by dermatologists and gynecologists, Fur is a collection of clean grooming products that hydrate skin, soften hair, and eradicate ingrown hairs. Blended with vegan, cruelty free and non-toxic ingredients for all over use, Fur products also promote hair growth.

Gift Fur too: A person in your life who enjoys the time consuming task of caring for their hair from head to toe.

Fur Fur Oil

Fur’s signature product, Fur Oil, gently softens hair and clears pores for fewer ingrowns and healthier skin. The multi-purpose formula also reduces inflammation and redness with the help of clary sage, tea tree, grapeseed and jojoba oils.

SHOP IT: Fur, $46

