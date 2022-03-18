Genderfluid Designer Harris Reed Will Be Showcased in the V&A's Menswear Exhibition

Opening March 19, The V&A Museum will bring forth the exhibition "Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear" in partnership with Gucci. The London-based exhibition aims to examine traditions of masculinity and how current fashion designers are disrupting the norm. Running until November 6, the gallery is set to be one of the most notable studies of male fashion, featuring current pioneers within the industry such as Harris Reed.

Reed's website describes his work as "romanticism gone nonbinary." This sentiment was materialized in his London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2022 show titled, '60 YEARS A QUEEN' which features models of all identities and grand designs.

Reed, a graduate of the iconic, London-based Central Saint Martins fashion school, reflected on the journey that led him to this exhibition in a recent Instagram post. Reed mentions struggling with self-expression through attire in university because genderfluid people were simply not represented in fashion. However, he continued to share in the caption, "I just am F-CKING speechless!!! This look will now live permanently in the V&A to be brought out for years after I have left this earth, hopefully inspiring others that they are valid, their difference is strength and that being themselves is the only way to be!"

Reed continues to pioneer change within the industry along with peers such as Craig Green, Wales Bonner and Alessandro Michele who will also be featured in the exhibition.

