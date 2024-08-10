Gender-row boxer Lin Yu-ting wins gold

Lin Yu-ting won gold for Chinese Taipei - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Lin Yu-ting became the second woman previously banned for failing gender eligibility tests to claim Olympic gold as the boxing competition in Paris ended in yet more controversy.

A day after Algeria’s Imane Khelif won 66kg gold, Chinese Taipei fighter Lin comprehensively defeated Poland’s Julia Szeremeta, whose face was left smeared in blood after the 57kg final.

The result will do little to quell the storm that overshadowed the entire Olympic boxing competition after it emerged that Lin and Khelif had both been kicked out of last year’s World Championships before being allowed to compete in Paris.

A number of high-profile sports figures questioned their involvement, with tennis great Martina Navratilova angrily responding to Khelif’s win on Friday night by saying: “Thanks for nothing IOC [International Olympic Committee]. Shame on you. This is a travesty.”

Khelif admitted her Olympic gold medal had a “special taste” because of those who had attacked her.

Unlike her Algerian counterpart, Lin had largely kept her counsel amid the furore, opting against making bold public statements and quietly continuing on her way to the final. She had not lost a round in any of her opening bouts but Szeremeta was expected to provide her toughest task.

Szeremeta could not get close enough consistently to Lin - Mike Egerton/PA

Lin was cheered to the ring by the few pockets of Taiwanese support inside Roland Garros’s showpiece Court Philippe-Chatrier and started the faster of the two fighters, attempting to exploit the long range that her gangly frame provides.

She earned a clean sweep of the judges’ scorecards in the opening round, twice pinning her Polish opponent on the ropes, and continued to keep Szeremeta at bay in the second as the Pole struggled to get close enough to launch an attack.

Lin did find herself on her knees at one point in the final round, but the incident was deemed a slip and victory came without a blemish on all five judges’ scorecards.

Lin’s quarter-final and semi-final opponents had both protested her inclusion at these Games by crossing their fingers in the ring to form an “XX” sign immediately after suffering their defeats, in reference to female chromosomes. In contrast, Szeremeta accepted the defeat in good grace, embracing her opponent and forming a love heart sign with her hands.

Szeremeta congratulates Lin on her victory - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Double world champion Lin was disqualified from last year’s World Championships after the International Boxing Association (IBA) ruled that she had failed gender eligibility tests. The IBA has since been stripped of its rights to govern global boxing.

The IOC has acknowledged it was warned in writing more than a year ago that Khelif had the DNA of a “male”. But it has disputed the validity of the tests conducted by the IBA on the Algerian, suggesting they were not reliable.

Lin Yu-ting wins gold: as it happened

09:01 PM BST

Meanwhile in Taipei

It's 3:30 a.m. here in Taiwan, but about two thousand are still awake at New Taipei City Hall, according to the city government, watching the Olympic boxing livestream as Taiwanese athlete Lin Yu-ting goes head-to-head with her Polish rival in the 57kg final for the gold medal pic.twitter.com/wIYH1vVRiF — Joyu Wang (@joyuwang) August 10, 2024

08:59 PM BST

The thoughts of our chief sportswriter

Gold for Lin Yu-ting. Wins every round by every judge. And so two fighters deemed ineligible for the female category only last year take Olympic titles in women's boxing. The Games where ideology trumped biology. — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) August 10, 2024

08:48 PM BST

Lin wins by unanimous decision

Taking the bout 10-9 from all five judges in all three rounds, essentially 150-135.

Whatever the truth behind the IAB’s ruling and the accuracy and worth of the tests, Lin’s advantage over her young rival in that final was based on reach, skill and nous.

Lin Yu-ting wins gold in the women's featherweight division - MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

08:46 PM BST

Lin wins gold

By unanimous decision.

08:45 PM BST

Round three

Szeremeat now goes looking for the stoppage and raises her guard, walks forward and lands a couple of big blows, a roundhouse of a left hook connecting. Lin bloodies her opponent’s nose with a rasping uppercut but Szeremeta keeps coming forward.

With a minute to go, Lin tries to make the ring as big as possible. The title is in her grasp and she starts to retreat from risky, using her superior range.

Lin evades a few thrusts and that’s that. She’ll take gold by a wide margin.

08:42 PM BST

Round two

Julia Szeremeta lands a couple of glancing bows but has to eat a couple of big shots as she comes in close. She’s good at evading Lin’s longer punches but this is a mismatch in experience, height and technique as well as anything else. Szeremeta, the shorter fighter, can’t get her feet close enough together on the inside to put her full strength and weight into the punch.

Lin pins Szeremeta - REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Again I’d be surprised if that wasn’t score 10-9 by all five judges.

08:38 PM BST

Round one

Szeremeta starts characteristically with low hands, dancing. She is elusive but not landing much as Lin tags her on the side of the head with a couple of jabs. Szeremeta gets off a couple of combos, coming under the reach to land a hook. With a minute to go Lin lands a big right hand but Szeremeta is smiling.

Then Lin pins her with two straight big rights. Enough to win the round as Lin switches to southpaw and wrestles Szeremeta into the corner against the post.

I’m sure that round is Lin’s. She should have all five judges there.

Lin enters the ring - AP Photo/John Locher

Yes, all five judges give it to Lin 10-9

08:34 PM BST

Right, here we go

Szeremeta is bouncing with joy as the Canadian referee gives out his instructions.

08:33 PM BST

Szeremeta dances into the ring

She’s the first ever Polish woman to win a boxing medal having already guaranteed silver.

08:32 PM BST

The bouts begin

With France’s Rio gold medal-winning Tony Yoka with ‘le trois coups’ of the stick. Out come the fighters, Lin in red, Julia Szeremeta in blue.

08:25 PM BST

Under the radar

A stark contrast at Roland Garros between last night’s fight involving Imane Khelif and this one featuring Lin Yu-ting. Yesterday the stadium was absolutely heaving with screaming Algerian fans, while there was barely a spare seat in the press tribune. Tonight Court Philippe-Chatrier is more than half empty and the few journalists here can sit wherever they like. I guess it pays to be the second of the controversial female boxers to fight in a final rather than the first. Lin has largely flown under the radar in comparison to her Algerian counterpart Khelif.

08:24 PM BST

The coverage has just begun

And we will be straight into the featherweight title bout at 8.30pm. Lin Yu-ting is shown doing pad work while Julia Szeremeta is dancing.

07:43 PM BST

Szeremeta: ‘I’m not afraid of anyone’

Julia Szeremeta is 20 years old and fights out of Lublin. Her amateur record stands at 33-9 and she defeated Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in the semi-final. All eyes are on Lin, for obvious reasons, but Szeremeta is a disruptive fighter. She likes to drop her hands, lead with her chin to try to goad her opponents into opening up and sometimes likes to hop in the air before she throws a punch.

Szeremeta, right, evades Tina Rahimi en route to the final - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“There’s no point talking about the silver medal. I’m going for the gold,” she said after winning the semi-final. “I’m not afraid of anyone; I don’t feel respect. I go out and do my thing. I can’t wait for the final. Another win gives me confidence, and I don’t feel any stress.”

07:32 PM BST

Live from Roland-Garros

They have only just opened the gates at Roland-Garros where the Paris 2024 boxing competition could end with yet more controversy on the final night of action. Yesterday, Imane Khelif departed with a gold medal and tonight it is the turn of Lin Yu-ting to fight for an Olympic title. Remember, both women were disqualified from last year’s World Championships for failing gender tests, but have been allowed to compete here in Paris. Last night was a raucous affair with hundreds of Algerians partying before, during and after Khelif’s victory. Tonight appears far more sedate and I’m not anticipating that there will be too many Chinese Taipei fans inside the Court Philippe-Chatrier to cheer Lin on in her 57kg final against Poland’s Julia Szeremeta. That is the first fight of the night at 8.30pm BST.

07:30 PM BST

Preview: Caught in crossfire

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the women’s featherweight final bout from the 2024 Paris Olympics, featuring the No 1 seed Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan and Julia Szeremeta who is Poland’s first boxing finalist for 44 years. Lin, a double world champion at bantamweight and featherweight, was, as you know lest you have been sleeping under a rock, disqualified by the International Boxing Association and stripped of her bronze medal at last year’s championships after failing what the discredited former sanctioning body called an unspecified but “separate and recognised test, whereby the specifics remain confidential”, which, it says, showed the presence of XY chromosomes.

Imane Khelif, who won gold on Friday night, was similarly barred but their eligibility was approved by the IOC which disputes the reliability of the tests and whether they were undertaken judiciously and credibly.

It’s been a mess from the start and the two boxers have been unfairly vilified for what are purported to be biological differences, as yet unproven, victims of the war between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee. At a chaotic press conference staged by the former governing body in Paris last week, the IBA failed to provide any concrete evidence of the testing process or results.

“This is not a question of inclusion. This is a question of justice,” the IOC president Thomas Bach said on Friday. “This is not as easy as some in this cultural war may now want to portray it. If somebody is presenting us a scientifically solid system how to identify men and women, we are the first ones to do it. We do not like this uncertainty.

“What is not possible is someone saying ‘this is not a woman’ just by looking at somebody or by falling prey to a defamation campaign by a not credible organisation with highly political interests.”

“This has no impact on our very clear position,” Bach said. “Women have the right to participate in women’s competitions. And the two are women.”