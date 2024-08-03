Gender-row boxer Imane Khelif declares ‘I am a woman’ after beating Anna Luca Hamori at Olympics

Imane Khelif celebrates her unanimous points victory - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

Imane Khelif, the Algerian fighter who has failed two gender tests, is guaranteed a shot at an Olympic medal after beating Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori in their welterweight bout by unanimous decision, following a tumultuous couple of days after her victory by abandonment against Italy’s Angela Carini.

Carini took two blows to the face and withdrew from her fight, sparking an online frenzy over Khelif’s eligibility, but Hamori went the full three rounds, undeterred but unsuccessful as Khelif won on all five scorecards in all three rounds.

In the days since the Carini fight, Khelif has been subject to a torrent of criticism, some of it falsely assuming she is transgender. Her only words to the press after the victory on Saturday being: “I am a woman”.

Hamori herself had stoked the fire before the fight, reposting an image that depicted Khelif as a beast, but the two shared no less than three embraces after the fight, before Khelif celebrated with the large Algerian contingent in the crowd and subsequently broke down into tears as she left the arena.

The controversy will continue in the wake of her victory, a 23-year-old denied a medal fight by a woman who is banned from International Boxing Association competition on the basis of these failed tests.

The fifth seed marches into a semi-final against Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng on Tuesday with plenty of confidence, her jab keeping Hamori at bay and her counter-game scoring points frequently.

The other disqualified IBA fighter, Lin Yu-Ting, fights on Sunday at 10am.

Khelif beats Hamori: As it happened...

05:30 PM BST

Khelif speaks

Khelif walked through the packed media mix zone in tears. She stopped briefly to hug one local reporter and shouted to another. An Algerian journalist within earshot claimed she had said only: “I am a woman”

05:11 PM BST

The two embrace...

...Despite Hamori’s fuel to the flames before the fight.

Imane Khelif of Team Algeria interacts with Anna Luca Hamori of Team Hungary after the Women's 66kg Quarter-final round match

05:09 PM BST

Khelif’s tears

Khelif soon broke down into tears, and left the arena weeping amidst her coaches

Imane Khelif of Algeria (red) celebrates winning over Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary (blue) in their Women 66kg Quarterfinal bout

Algeria's Imane Khelif following her victory over Hungary's Luca Anna Hamori in the Women's 66kg

05:05 PM BST

Hamori allowed to thank crowd

Khelif sat aside to allow Hamori to embrace the crowd before her own celebrations. The two shook hands one more time as Hamori exited the ring...

Anna Luca Hamori of Team Hungary reacts as Imane Khelif of Team Algeria holds the ropes open after the Women's 66kg Quarter-final round match

05:03 PM BST

Big Algerian support

The IOC isn’t the only body responsible for Khelif’s appearance in Paris - Algeria’s Olympic federation have endorsed her and as you can see her fans were well behind her in this fight. They’ve been vehemently defending her on social media this week, Algeria’s football team account even mocking Angela Carini at one point

Fans of Team Algeria show their support as Imane Khelif

04:59 PM BST

Khelif victorious

Khelif made an effort to salute the crowd before letting the emotions flow out...

Imane Khelif of Algeria celebrates after winning her fight against Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary

04:53 PM BST

Khelif in tears

She gave her respect to the crowd, then gestures writing something on the canvas before slamming it. She then breaks down into tears and is ushered away from her team - behind all the turmoil this will have been a difficult week for her. Hamori left shortly before looking relatively happy, thanking the crowd.

04:50 PM BST

Khelif wins by unanimous decision

Khelif wins, the crowd erupt. The two fighters shake hands and Hamori gives Khelif a handshake and embrace, very friendly between the two.

04:48 PM BST

End of fight

The fighters share a small embrace, a smile on Khelif’s face.

04:47 PM BST

Messy round 3

The fighters fall to the ground twice for grappling, and Khelif is docked a point by the referee, without prior warning. Minimal drama to it, she’s comfortably ahead on the scorecard.

Algeria's Imane Khelif fall down with Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori while fighting in the women's 66kg quarter-final boxing match

04:45 PM BST

Khelif wins 2nd round

The round ends with Khelif on top, and Hamori begins arguing with her corner, she appears quite frustrated.

Another unanimous win for Khelif, one judge scoring it 10-8. Hamori will need something emphatic to win now.

Khelif lands a shot on Hamori - MOHD RASFAN/AFP

04:43 PM BST

Round 2

Hamori is having to chase this fight given that first round score, but Khelif is keeper her at bay with some straights that are really maximising her reach advantage. The crowd appreciates each and every one.

04:41 PM BST

Khelif wins first round

Five greens on the scorecard for Khelif, so she wins round one unanimously - 10-9 for all five judges

04:40 PM BST

Passionate Khelif support

The Algerians have shown up here for Khelif and there is a huge roar as she emerges and gets in to the ring. Some boos then ring out for her Hungarian opponent. Atmosphere is highly charged.

04:40 PM BST

Boos for Hamori

There is a huge and vocal Algerian presence in the crowd for Imane Khelif. Algerian flags are festooned across an entire stand of the arena. Loud boos greet Anna Luca Hamori.

04:38 PM BST

Past the 46 second mark

We’re past the now infamous 46 second mark, and Hamori is boxing well, landing some jabs

04:37 PM BST

Touch gloves and we’re off

No dramas there despite the tension beforehand. Khelif in the red corner, Hamori in the blue depicted in her Instagram story

04:36 PM BST

Khelif walking out - boos for Hamori

The commentators are previewing the match, and whilst the Carini win is mentioned, none of the surrounding details are. There’s a significant Algerian contingent in the crowd, who boo Khelif’s opponent Hamori.

Khelif - Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

04:32 PM BST

Khelif/Hamori’s next opponent

The previous fight has finished, meaning Khelif’s fight is imminent. Thailand’s number eight seed Janjaem Suwannapheng beats Turkey’s number one seed, reigning Olympic champion Busenaz Surmeneli via split decision, and awaits the winner of our next fight.

04:30 PM BST

The tale of the tape

As Oliver mentioned, Hamori hasn’t backed down amidst the controversy, that has all implied Khelif will win this fight easily. At 1.75m, Hamori is 3cm shorter than Khelif - reach was a big feature of Lin Yu-Ting’s win yesterday.

Hamori’s record, according to BoxRec, is 18 wins, 13 losses, and she departed the 2023 World Championships at the Round of 32 stage - these was the same tournament that Khelif reached the final in before getting disqualified for failing a gender test.

According to the same site, Khelif’s record is 41-9, and she is seeded fifth for this event.

04:21 PM BST

Chaotic press box reflects tumultuous story

Chaos at North Paris Arena ahead of Imane Khelif’s second fight of these Olympics, Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary. Journalists are sitting on stairs, with the press tribune long having filled. You can understand the anticipation: the story of the Algerian boxer, who was thrown out of last year’s world championship for failing a sex test, has gone global since the 25-year-old forced Italy’s Angela Carini to surrender within just 46 seconds. Hamori herself has not exactly been shy of talking up the contest. In the build-up she shared an Instagram image appearing to depict Khelif as a beast.

Hamori's Instagram post

04:19 PM BST

What the IBA and IOC have to say

As a result of all of the previous posts, the IOC was near enough obligated to make a statement. There were two major aspects to what IOC President Thomas Bach said:

“There was never any doubt about them being a woman”. This alludes to the IOC’s eligibility ruling that relies on an athletes passport, rather than any gender tests.

“This is not a DSD case [This is not a transgender case]” Was the other. Bach misspoke here, this is a DSD (differences in sexual development) case - something which the IOC immediately rectified on social media afterwards.

In the IBA corner, they have backed their decision making, going as far as to say they will give Khelif’s beaten opponent Angela Carini the prize money they’d give an Olympic champion had they been running the event.

Thomas Bach - Carlos Perez Gallardo/REUTERS

04:17 PM BST

The Yu-Ting fight

Lin Yu-Ting was the other woman disqualified from IBA competition in March 2023, and fought yesterday afternoon in much less memorable fashion, beating Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova in a convincing unanimous decision without landing any major punches.

Turdibekova shook hands with Yu-Ting’s coaches, but ignored her opponent before leaving the ring in tears, neither have commented since.

Lin Yu-ting (red) beats Sitora Turdibekova - Anadolu

04:11 PM BST

Extended reaction

The extended reaction has been just as polarising as the initial one to Khelif’s fight. There are a number of high profile figures from inside and outside the boxing community, here are some of the high profile ones:

Donald Trump said “keep men out of women’s sports”, a concept that has been rebutted by the IOC.

Great British boxing legend Nicola Adams has condemned Khelif’s eligibility, but specified that this isn’t a transgender issue.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy called the fight “an incredibly uncomfortable watch”.

Lisa Nandy - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing

04:05 PM BST

Immediately after the fight

Khelif’s victory took place shortly before midday, and by the afternoon the 46 seconds of boxing was subject to complete uproar. Initially, the debate centred around transgender participation in sport, and although it seems social media has a wider understanding that neither Khelif nor Yu-Ting are transgender, opposition to their eligibility is equally vociferous.

There was also controversy over the coverage of the event. The BBC did not televise it, and will not televise it today. Eurosport are, but in both of Khelif and Yu-Ting’s fights have avoided mentioning the issue.

03:53 PM BST

Khelif’s opening fight

This is where the controversy descended instantly into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history. Having received two clean blows to the face, Carini abandoned the fight within 46 seconds. She fell to her knees in tears as the referee confirmed the result, before making haste out of the arena and telling the press that she’d been struggling to breathe having never been hit so hard.

Italy's Angela Carini kneels in the ring after abandoning her fight against Algeria's Imane Khelif

03:46 PM BST

Controversy before the fight

Khelif and Yu-Ting’s eligibility for the Olympics was a smelting pot waiting to bubble over even before Khelif’s first fight on Thursday. Their case was high profile as soon as they were exiled from the IBA in March 2023 for failing gender tests, but it was elevated to a new level when the International Olympic committee, who are running the boxing event this year due to separate concerns with the IBA, confirmed that under their passport ruling, the two could fight with their country’s blessing.

The IBA and IOC eligibility rules differ in that regard, as the IBA disregard athletes whose DNA is made up of XY chromosomes that increase capacity for testosterone and strength closer to that of a male’s, who can hit up to 2.6 times harder than women.

Aware of the fragility of the situation, IOC spokesman Mark Adams, who was Sir Keir Starmer’s best man, warned against a “witch hunt” for Khelif and Yu-Ting.

The IBA criticised this, but it’s worth noting that their handling of their disqualification wasn’t inconspicuous - Khelif found out hours before a World Championship gold medal bout, whilst Yu-ting had a bronze medal stripped and given to her opponent Svetlina Staneva in the same tournament - Yu-Ting will face Staneva again tomorrow morning.

Director of Communications for International Olympic Committee (IOC) Mark Adams speaks during a press conference

03:35 PM BST

What’s happening today?

Imane Khelif is due for her second fight at 16.22, it’s the second fight of the day in the women’s welterweight division, preceded by a fight between first seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, and eighth seed Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand, the winner of which will take on whoever wins Khelif’s fight. That bout will start at 16.06.

Overall, it’s the eighth fight of the afternoon session at the Arena Paris Nord, and we’re currently running just behind schedule as we approach the conclusion of the fourth fight.

03:23 PM BST

One of the Olympics’ biggest ever scandals

Good afternoon and welcome to The Telegraph’s live coverage of Imane Khelif’s second fight in the women’s 66kg welterweight boxing event, as she fights Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori in a quarterfinal bout.

By now it seems everyone is aware of the controversy surrounding Khelif, and women’s featherweight boxer Lin Yu-Ting, although the intricacies around the debate are complicated, and widely misrepresented. If you aren’t aware of why Khelif and Yu-Ting’s participation at the Paris Olympics is so disputed, or are confused by some of the terminology about it, all of your questions can be answered through this link.

In short, Khelif and Yu-Ting are banned from International Boxing Association (IBA) competition on the premise of failing two gender tests, that suggest the usually male-associated XY chromosome structure is present in their DNA. This means their bodies have a greater capacity for testosterone, and therefore strength. Neither athlete is transgender, they were born female, which is why their countries and the IOC allow them to compete.

The discourse around Khelif is particularly divisive, going into her first round fight against Angela Carini, videos of her dominating an opponent just three months before her IBA disqualification were going viral, and in the eventual fight Carini abandoned within 46 seconds, saying afterwards that she had to “preserve [her] life”. Today’s opponent, Hamori, hasn’t shied away from the scandal, in contrast to both fighters in Yu-Ting’s bout yesterday, instead fueling the flames on social media.

Aside from the boxers themselves, the issue grown to be so contentious that it has become impossible to ignore. There were initial murmurings from from figures of authority in the wake of Khelif’s brutal victory, such as the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and a special rapporteur on violence against women and girls to the UN, that became noise from influential figures such as JK Rowling and Elon Musk, that has become political debate at the highest level, Donald Trump and UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy feeling inclined to give their opinions. All of the mentioned names have condemned Khelif’s eligibility directly or indirectly, and some others, such as Liz Truss, have done so in a way that incorrectly suggests Khelif is transgender.

The culmination of all of this noise has had both manifest and inconsequential results; despite all the furore, Khelif will fight. However, the IOC has been forced to address the scandal, and the Olympics now face potential legal complication. This live blog will provide updates on the fight, including build-up and reaction, and any news from our man on the ground, Oliver Brown, as well as some expansion on the above as one of the Olympics’ biggest ever controversies develops.