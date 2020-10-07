Gender reveal trashes trail with confetti, CO officials say. ‘Littering is littering.’

Expecting parents had a gender reveal party outdoors and left behind the litter for all to see.

The gender reveal trashed a Colorado trail, leaving blue confetti covering the ground, a photo posted by the Jefferson County Open Space shows.

“Littering is littering, regardless of your baby’s gender!” the Facebook post said. “If you choose to have a gender reveal party, please do so in a way that does not harm the environment.”

Littering is littering, regardless of your baby's gender! If you choose to have a gender reveal party, please do so in a... Posted by Jeffco Open Space, CO on Monday, October 5, 2020

Littering will cost the party throwers a $100 fine, Jefferson County Open Space said.

“This little celebration is a violation of regulation C.14. Litter: It shall be unlawful to deposit or leave any refuse, trash or litter in or on Open Space Lands except by depositing such refuse, trash or litter in designated waste receptacles,” the officials wrote.

It’s not the first time a gender reveal has caused damage to the outdoors.

In California, the massive El Dorado fire was sparked by a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” at a gender reveal party, McClatchy News reported. Pink or blue smoke have been used to show the sex of the baby.

“Cal Fire reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire,” CalFire officials said in September. “Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.”

The woman who is credited for popularizing gender reveal parties also called for the trend to stop, McClatchy News reported. Jenna Karvunidis, a blogger who says she invented the trend, said to “stop having these stupid parties.”

“Excuse me for having a cake for my family in 2008,” she said. “Just because I’m the gender reveal inventor doesn’t mean I think people should burn down their communities.”