Gender parity during times of isolation: How COVID-19 is affecting women, socially

While dressing up to work is one way of maintaining discipline and a routine while working from home, the focus on LOOKS, DRESS, and MAKEUP is absolutely unnecessary.



Stop this sexist messaging @KPWKM and focus on #domesticviolence survivors who are at higher risk now! https://t.co/mU7nBqbkgk — All Women’s Action Society (@AWAMMalaysia) March 31, 2020

A recent campaign released by the Malaysian government advising women to not nag during the lockdown has been panned widely for being highly sexist. The advisory issued by the Malaysian Women’s Affairs Ministry is part of a series of campaigns with the hashtag #WomenPreventCOVID19 which focuses on avoiding domestic conflicts. One poster advises women to avoid using sarcasm while asking men to help with housework, suggesting that women use humour or a cartoon tone like Doraemon, instead. It also advises women to wear makeup and dress up while at home.

The Ministry has since issued an apology for the advisory, however, this brings to light the sexism and gender disparity that comes to play, especially at times of crisis such as now. While it is true that the virus has hit men the hardest – as per data released by the Ministry of Health, India, 76 per cent of the coronavirus patients in India are men and 24 per cent are women, the fact is that, socially, women have been hit harder.

In India, COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown has brought life as we know it to a standstill – with schools and educational institutions shutting down and offices adopting work from home policies, nurseries and childcare facilities have also ceased to work, hence moving aspects such as childcare from the paid economy to the unpaid economy.

For a number of women, life has never been this gruelling – along with office work, women are also required to take on the majority of child care work, homeschooling since schools are shut, cleaning and laundry, cooking and keeping up with the constant demands made by family members.

A disproportionate burden

Across the world, women take on the burden of unpaid work – as per an Oxfam report, unpaid care work done by women aged 15 and above, globally, is at least USD 10.8 trillion annually – three times the size of the tech industry. The country where this gap is the largest is India, where women do as much as 10 times more unpaid work than men. As per a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), women spend as much as 352 minutes per day on unpaid work – as opposed to men who spend only 52 minutes – amongst the least.

This is even more so in the situation that we are faced with today. In India, especially for the middle class and those who can afford it, daily lives run with the support of our helpers – the maids, cooks, nannies and people who provide service at our doorsteps – these have been curtailed, and in the case of domestic help – been stopped completely. The lockdown, therefore, apart from having medical and economic implications, is taking a toll socially. This is a time where inequalities show glaringly - in many families, even if both partners are at home, it is often the woman who has to take on the bigger share of responsibilities.

It is not just in terms of excessive workload that women are suffering – across the world, helplines for victims of domestic violence have been flooded with calls. Movement restrictions that are aimed at reducing the risk of transmission are proving to be dangerous for many women who are locked up in their homes. That they face violence at the one place where they should be safe – their homes – is the irony of the whole situation. The United Nations has warned of a ‘horrifying global surge’ in domestic violence cases, as more women remain trapped in abusive relationships with their partners.

In France, calls on the helpline have increased by 32 per cent, while in Malaysia calls have doubled since the lockdown. To counter this sudden surge of domestic violence cases and an increase in women calling in, countries are trying to ramp up their support services. However, the healthcare providers, police and other support staff are already overstretched, fighting the virus. Further, as per a report by the United Nations, women are not just faced with violence - those who are suspected of carrying the virus are also being thrown out into the streets by their partners without any support.

The pandemic, and subsequent lockdown, has also impacted women’s reproductive and sexual health. Women are finding it increasingly difficult to access contraceptives and healthcare services such as abortions. International reproductive health provider, Marie Stopes International has warned that travel restrictions placed during the lockdown period could lead to 3 million unintended pregnancies, 11,000 pregnancy-related deaths and 2.7 million unsafe abortions.

In the midst of all this, women have been at the frontlines of fighting the virus – 70 per cent of the healthcare workers globally, including doctors, nurses and aides, are women who are working tirelessly to save lives, often leaving behind their little children and putting their own lives at risk. This is the time when they and everyone else who has been working relentlessly over the past few weeks, need our support and empathy.

This support should also be extended to the women who are working relentlessly to keep their homes running. Families should work together to ensure that every able-bodied member does an equal share of the work so that the burden does not fall on women, alone. This is also a good time to teach children about responsibilities and the need to share work, irrespective of gender. This will help mould children into considerate and humane adults, while also keeping them occupied at home, post their play and study time.



