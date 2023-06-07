Gender Inclusive Urinals Are The Next Big Thing – And We're Totally Here For It

Who hasn't been stuck in a terrible toilet queue at one point or another?

Everyone finally got to experience a little taste of the same freedom men have been enjoying for centuries over the weekend, when a festival rolled out gender inclusive urinals.

Yes, south London’s Mighty Hoopla finally tackled those infamously endless toilet queues which suck the joy out of most events, particularly for anyone who has to use the ladies’ loos.

Hoopla, which describes itself as the country’s “most inclusive and fabulous festival”, really lived up to its name by having dozens of these pop-up stalls across Brockwell Park.

Being gender inclusive, they were available for anyone who needs to squat to pee.

So, how does it work? You climb up a few steps onto a platform, and around the corner of a small plastic partition, put your feet onto two small ramps and squat over a hole. Easy, really.

These particular urinals come from a company called Peequals (the perfect name).

As Mighty Hoopla’s organisers told HuffPost UK: “Every year we look to make improvements to the festival and we were so glad that Peequals were able to offer us a fantastic solution for those who squat to pee, cutting wait times down by as much as half. The team on site were incredible and we can’t wait to welcome them back again next year!”

And the excitement among attendees was palpable.

Journalist Moya Lothian-McClean tweeted: “Never been so excited to pee, felt like a Victorian women wearing bloomers for the first time. A taste of equality for you, madame???”

Others quickly joined in:

We loved it so much my friends did a photoshoot on one x #Peequality@mightyhooplahttps://t.co/Tx9upfXAJepic.twitter.com/im3izYSWVC — Laura Caldwell (@Laura_Caldwell1) June 5, 2023

Hard agree. Will never look back. The excited shrieking from all the girls when they arrived said it all 😂 — Gaby Duboisjoli (@GabyDuboisjoli) June 4, 2023

I could not agree more. Female urinals were a game changer and they didn't involve any funnel nonsense. https://t.co/Ewh9icp1aG — Lisa Birch (@lisabirch01) June 4, 2023

This isn’t the first time they’ve been used at a major public event, either.

Combating toilet queues at the @LondonMarathon 🏃♀️



Another huge milestone for @peequaluk, and our graduates Amber and Hazel, who were at the London Marathon this weekend 👏



Did you spot them?#LondonMarathonpic.twitter.com/tqK2ijNCF9 — University of Bristol (@BristolUni) April 25, 2023

I tried them at Glastonbury. There is a small psychological barrier to get over - but then ok. The future! — Clare Weeks (@mystudiolondon) June 4, 2023

The womxn’s urinal was “co-created with womxn and manufactured in Britain”, according to Peequal’s website, which also claims that the product is “quick, safe and sustainable” – win, win, win!

