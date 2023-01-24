Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call for February 9, 2023

Genasys Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal first quarter, ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A conference call to discuss the fiscal first quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



Conference call details:

Date: February 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390-3967 (U.S. & Canada)

International Dial-In Number: (862) 298-0702

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/47497

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and innovative solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments and businesses to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company's unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

The Genasys critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.



