Genasys Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Achieves Record Revenue of $47 Million and Backlog of $36 Million

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced record fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year revenue and record fiscal year backlog in its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.



“Our fiscal year 2021 was a year of solid performance with a significant level of investment to position us for future growth in our emerging Software as a Service (SaaS) business,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys, Inc. “Our fiscal fourth quarter revenue grew by 8% to $15.0 million, and full-year revenue grew 9% to $47.0 million, continuing our track record of revenue growth over the past five years. We ended the fiscal year with a record backlog of $36.1 million, up 217% from fiscal year 2020, a solid balance sheet, and no debt, positioning Genasys for continued growth.”

“We have seen a resoundingly positive reaction to our SaaS solutions, as evidenced by the announced contract awards in fiscal year 2021,” Mr. Danforth continued. “In the past 12 months, the Genasys SaaS platform was launched in the United States, Canada, and Mexico to provide life-saving information for more than ten million people. We now are pursuing a wide range of global opportunities across multiple industry sectors and are excited about the growth that lies ahead for our business.”

Mr. Danforth concluded, “With our strategic investments over the past 18 months, including the acquisitions of Zonehaven™ and Amika Mobile, Genasys has created the industry’s only unified hardware and software Critical Communications platform. As a result, we are evolving from a pure hardware business towards an increasingly SaaS model. As we execute our strategy, we will make key investments in staffing and resources that will increase our operating expenses in fiscal year 2022. These investments in growth are expected to materially shift our revenue mix to a higher SaaS contribution with SaaS bookings anticipated to grow year-over-year by more than 50%.”

Business Outlook

Commenting on the outlook for fiscal year 2022, Mr. Danforth stated, “We anticipate fiscal 2022 will be another year of record revenue. Operating expenses are forecast to increase year-over-year by $9.0 - $11.0 million, reflecting the additional strategic growth spending to accelerate SaaS revenues. As our business grows, we expect our model to deliver increasing SaaS revenue and margin expansion after making the investments to support our future growth.”

Select Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

Completed acquisitions of software providers, Amika Mobile and Zonehaven

Established international offices in Dubai and Singapore

Continued momentum in software services sales Launched next generation National Emergency Warning System (NEWS) service in Australia under multi-year contracts Received multi-year Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) contract from global automobile manufacturer for its operations in North America Awarded multi-year GEM contract from Riverside County, CA Received multi-year Zonehaven evacuation management contracts from California counties Provided critical communications coverage for more than 35 million residents in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Australia through GEM, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven, and NEWS

Recorded another strong year of hardware sales Received $28.0 million in follow-on Acoustic Hailing Device (AHD) program of record orders from the U.S. Army Announced $9.0 million U.S. Army mobile mass notification systems order Awarded U.S. Navy Small Business Investment Research program research and development project Received $7.7 million in U.S. defense orders Announced $6.4 million in LRAD ® AHD law enforcement, homeland security and mass notification systems orders Received $1.0 million in infrastructure protection and wildlife preservation orders



Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Fiscal fourth quarter revenue was $15.0 million, an increase from $14.0 million in the prior year quarter. Higher backlog entering the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the prior year period, contributed to the record revenues.

Gross profit margin was 51.2%, compared with 54.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to increased costs associated with continued investment in personnel to support the growth of our software products, including the addition of engineering personnel from Zonehaven.

Operating expenses were $7.0 million, up 56% from $4.5 million in the same period a year ago, largely due to a 74% increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, primarily related to the Amika Mobile (now Genasys Communications Canada) and Zonehaven acquisitions.

Net income in the quarter was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with $9.4 million, or $0.27 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 included a non-cash income tax benefit of $6.4 million related to the $7.1 million release of a portion of the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue for fiscal 2021 was $47.0 million, an increase of 8% from $43.0 million in fiscal 2020. Revenue grew primarily due to 12% and 71% increases in AHD and software revenue, respectively, offset by a 44% decrease in IMNS revenue, compared with the prior fiscal year.

Gross profit margin was 49.8%, 280 basis points lower from 52.6% in fiscal 2021. The decrease as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to increased costs associated with continued investment in personnel to support the growth of our SaaS products, including the addition of engineering personnel from the acquisitions.

Operating expenses were $22.3 million, up 35% from $16.6 million in the same period a year ago, largely due to planned increases in selling, general and administrative expenses and the acquisitions.

Net income for fiscal year 2021 was $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with $11.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in fiscal 2020. The decrease was due to increased selling, general and administrative expenses, which was partially offset by higher gross profit. The fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, included a non-cash income tax benefit of $5.7 million related to the release of a portion of the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared with $7.8 million for the prior fiscal year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $20.7 million on September 30, 2021, compared with $31.4 million on September 30, 2020.

We include in this press release Non-GAAP operational metrics of adjusted EBITDA, backlog and bookings, which we believe provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents our net income before other income, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation. We do not consider these items to be indicative of our core operating performance. The items that are non-cash include depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to generate future operating plans, make strategic decisions regarding allocation of capital and invest in initiatives that are focused on cultivating new markets for our solutions. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider bookings as leading indicators of future revenues and use these metrics to support production planning. Bookings is an internal, operational metric that measures the total dollar value of customer purchase orders executed in a period, regardless of the timing of the related revenue recognition. Backlog is a measure of purchase orders received that are planned to ship within the next 12 months.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Genasys Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited - in thousands) September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,167 $ 23,319 Short-term marketable securities 5,686 4,265 Restricted cash 279 282 Accounts receivable, net 7,682 5,442 Inventories, net 6,416 5,949 Prepaid expenses and other 2,255 860 Total current assets 35,485 40,117 Long-term marketable securities 1,875 3,805 Long-term restricted cash 1,082 395 Deferred tax assets, net 8,039 11,095 Property and equipment, net 1,755 1,930 Goodwill 23,834 2,472 Intangible assets, net 12,804 943 Operating lease right of use asset 4,862 5,285 Prepaid expenses and other - noncurrent 392 125 Total assets $ 90,128 $ 66,167 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,160 $ 1,370 Accrued liabilities 14,111 7,880 Notes payable, current portion 296 300 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 899 771 Total current liabilities 17,466 10,321 Notes payable, less current portion - 18 Other liabilities, noncurrent 995 293 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 5,709 6,395 Total liabilities 24,170 17,027 Total stockholders' equity 65,958 49,140 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 90,128 $ 66,167







Genasys Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited - in thousands except per share amounts) Three months ended Years ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 15,047 $ 13,981 $ 47,003 $ 43,010 Cost of revenues 7,348 6,425 23,577 20,371 Gross profit 7,699 7,556 23,426 22,639 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,493 3,160 17,424 12,044 Research and development 1,502 1,321 4,918 4,554 Total operating expenses 6,995 4,481 22,342 16,598 Income from operations 704 3,075 1,084 6,041 Other income and expense, net (5 ) (75 ) 54 127 Income before income taxes 699 3,000 1,138 6,168 Income tax (benefit) expense (72 ) (6,448 ) 434 (5,706 ) Net income $ 771 $ 9,448 $ 704 $ 11,874 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.28 $ 0.02 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.27 $ 0.02 $ 0.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,222 33,512 34,409 33,221 Diluted 37,252 34,589 35,589 34,092 Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures Net income $ 771 $ 9,448 $ 704 $ 11,874 Other income and expense, net 5 75 (54 ) (127 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (72 ) (6,448 ) 434 (5,706 ) Depreciation and amortization 644 180 1,597 800 Share based compensation 468 204 1,424 980 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,816 $ 3,459 $ 4,105 $ 7,821



