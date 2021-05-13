Genasys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $262,000.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

Genasys shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.49, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty became the major leagues’ first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday as the Brewers’ Corbin Burnes extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk. Flaherty (7-0) allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two to help the Cardinals win a three-game series that featured dominant starting pitching. Burnes (2-3) returned from the injured list after a positive test for coronavirus, which he said left him asymptomatic. He opted against getting vaccinated for what he said were personal reasons. In his first appearance since April 26, Burnes struck out nine among his first 14 outs, giving him 58 strikeouts and no walks this year before he walked Tommy Edman with two outs in the fifth. Alex Reyes remained perfect in 11 save chances by striking out Tyrone Taylor to strand two runners. Nolan Arenado’s two-out single in the first scored Edman. That marked the only time in this series that either team scored before the sixth inning. BLUE JAYS 8, BRAVES 4 ATLANTA (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied yet again to beat Atlanta 8-4 on Thursday and sweep six games from the Braves this season. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left in the seventh inning after jamming his left ankle. X-rays were negative and he has not been ruled out of the Braves’ game at Milwaukee on Friday night. Toronto trailed 2-0 and 4-3 before its 10th comeback win this season and third of the series completed a three-game series sweep. Danny Jansen, hitting .095, led off the ninth with a single off Will Smith (0-3). Marcus Semien singled, and Bichette doubled to the gap in right-center for a 6-4 lead. Bichette drove in three runs on two hits. Cavan Biggio knocked out Smith with his second double of the game to drive in another run. Travis Bergen (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth. WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 2 CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and Chicago beat Minnesota for its sixth straight win. Lance Lynn (4-1) struck out nine in five innings for Chicago, which has won seven of eight while sweeping two straight series. Liam Hendriks retired the last five Minnesota batters for his seventh save in nine chances. Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight and eight of nine to fall 10 games behind the AL Central leaders. Michael Pineda (2-2) slowed down a White Sox offense that had scored at least nine runs in four straight games but lost after Minnesota failed to cash in on a pair of bases-loaded chances. NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 1 WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and Washington beat Philadelphia to end a four-game slide. Washington had dropped seven of eight to sink to a season-low six games under .500 before salvaging the finale of the three-game series. Philadelphia missed a chance to move four games over .500 for the first time since it was 5-1. Corbin (2-3) allowed one run in seven innings, giving up five hits while striking out a season-high nine. The Nationals scored a combined four runs in the first two games of the series, then matched the total in the first inning against Zach Eflin (2-2) on homers by Bell and Schwarber. TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3 DETROIT (AP) — Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City’s ninth-inning rally for his second save, and Detroit extended the Royals’ losing streak to 11 games. Detroit led 4-1 entering the ninth, but Kansas City scored twice of Gregory Soto on a groundout by Carlos Santana and an RBI single from Salvador Perez. Fulmer relieved Soto and got a popout from Jorge Soler and struck out Andrew Benintendi swinging to end it. The Royals led the AL Central at the start of this skid but are now 16-20. Spencer Turnbull (2-2) allowed a run and six hits over 6 1/3 innings for Detroit. He walked one, struck out seven and hit a batter as the Tigers rounded out a three-game sweep. Daniel Lynch (0-2) allowed four runs, three earned, in the second inning and was pulled with two outs in the third. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Thursday for their sixth straight win. Lance Lynn (4-1) struck out nine in five innings for Chicago, which has won seven of eight while sweeping two straight series. Liam Hendriks retired the last five Minnesota batters for his seventh save in nine chances. Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight and eight of nine to fall 10 games behind the AL Central leaders. Michael Pineda (2-2) slowed down a White Sox offense that had scored at least nine runs in four straight games but lost after Minnesota failed to cash in on a pair of bases-loaded chances. Anderson drove Pineda’s first pitch of the game into the left field stands and Lamb hit the top of the right-center field wall in the third. Andrew Vaughn and Yermín Mercedes added RBI singles in the sixth and eighth. Trevor Larnach scored on Lynn’s fourth-inning throwing error and the Twins then loaded the bases but failed to take the lead after Hamilton leaped a foot from the left-center wall to grab Kyle Garlick's drive. The fleet-footed Hamilton also ranged into deep left-center field for Luis Arraez’s line drive with two on and one out in the eighth. Lynn loaded them again an inning later by walking Larnach but got himself out of the jam when Mitch Garver struck out looking at his 111th and final pitch. Lynn allowed two hits with three walks and won his third straight start. Pineda allowed four hits and three walks while striking out a season-high seven. Kepler homered off José Ruiz in the eighth. OPENING UP Both clubs announced plans to allow more fans to attend games in coming weeks. The White Sox will expand from 25% to 60% capacity beginning May 24 and also will open COVID-19 vaccination sites in the park. Fans who receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the site will receive a food and merchandise credit. The Twins will raise available seats from 25% to 60% through the end of May, move to 80% in June and open all seats in July. The announcement came after Gov. Tim Walz outlined a three-step timeline to end the state’s pandemic restrictions. Fans in both cities still will be required to wear face coverings in the ballparks. TRAINER’S ROOM Twins: Garver curled up behind the plate after being struck in the right knee by reliever Jorge Alcala in the seventh but remained in the game. ... CF Byron Buxton, who is one week into his weeks-long recovery from a strained right hip, plans to begin swinging a bat this weekend. White Sox: Lynn appeared to be struck in the right forearm by Kepler’s grounder in the fourth but stayed on the mound after being examined by a trainer. ... RHP Michael Kopech will make his third start of the season in the nightcap of Friday’s split doubleheader against visiting Kansas City. Manager Tony LaRussa said a pitch count won’t be an overwhelming factor for Kopech (2-0, 1.61), who missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and COVID concerns. The previous two starts also came in doubleheaders. UP NEXT Twins: Visiting Oakland sends Frankie Montas (4-2, 5.50) against fellow right-hander Matt Shoemaker (2-3, 6.43) on Friday. White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (2-3, 4.54) faces RHP Brad Keller (2-4, 7.31) in the opener of Friday’s twinbill. The Royals will name a starter for the second contest after this afternoon’s game at Detroit. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Flaherty's 7th wins lifts Cards as Burnes walks 1st batter

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty became the major leagues' first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday as the Brewers' Corbin Burnes extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk. Flaherty (7-0) allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two to help the Cardinals win a three-game series that featured dominant starting pitching. Burnes (2-3) returned from the injured list after a positive test for coronavirus, which he said left him asymptomatic. He opted against getting vaccinated for what he said were personal reasons. In his first appearance since April 26, Burnes struck out nine among his first 14 outs, giving him 58 strikeouts and no walks this year before he walked Tommy Edman with two outs in the fifth. After starting Edman with a curveball for a called strike, Burnes threw a changeup and three straight cutters, the last with a 3-1 count that sailed high. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Burnes’ 58 strikeouts without a walk were the most by a major league pitcher within the same season since at least 1893, when the mound moved to its current distance from the plate of 60 feet, 6 inches. Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees extended his active streak to 56 strikeouts on Wednesday at Tampa Bay. Cole has walked three this season. Burnes allowed one run and five hits in five innings with nine strikeouts. Although Burnes has a 1.57 ERA, the Brewers have gone 2-4 in his six starts — scoring a total of one run in the four losses. Alex Reyes remained perfect in 11 save chances by striking out Tyrone Taylor to strand two runners. The Brewers went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Nolan Arenado’s two-out single in the first scored Edman. That marked the only time in this series that either team scored before the sixth inning. Pitcher Ángel Perdomo's throwing error on a pickoff attempt past first with runners at the corners in the ninth allowed another run to score. COUNSELL EJECTED Brewers manager Craig Counsell was ejected in the third inning after arguing a ruling with Dylan Carlson at the plate. Carlson hadn’t run on a grounder up the first-base line because he believed the ball was foul. First-base umpire Jim Reynolds initially ruled the ball fair, but the umpiring crew conferred and the call was changed to a foul ball. Replays appeared to show Carlson fouled the ball off a foot. Counsell came out to argue and was tossed by Reynolds. TRAINERS’ ROOM Cardinals: The Cardinals were awaiting MRI results on SS Paul DeJong, who left Wednesday’s game with left side tightness. Brewers: OF Christian Yelich will begin a rehabilitation assignment with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday as the 2018 NL MVP recovers from a strained lower back that has caused him to play just one game since April 11. Utilityman Daniel Robertson (concussion) is beginning a rehab assignment in Nashville on Thursday. … The Brewers activated C Omar Narváez (hamstring) and RHP Josh Lindblom (knee) from the injured list. BREWERS’ MOVES The Brewers sent RHP Zack Godley outright to Nashville, optioned C Luke Maile and RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville and designated C Jacob Nottingham for assignment. UP NEXT Cardinals: Begin a three-game series at San Diego on Friday. The scheduled starting pitchers are Johan Oviedo (0-1, 4.61 ERA) for the Cardinals and Joe Musgrove (2-4, 3.00) for the Padres. Brewers: Open a three-game home series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Adrian Houser (3-3, 3.44) starts for the Brewers and Drew Smyly (1-2, 6.12) pitches for the Braves. ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportsrom the Mariners. Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Liverpool wins 4-2 at Man United in late push for CL spot

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp won at Old Trafford for the first time as Liverpool breathed new life into its top-four push with a 4-2 win in the rearranged fixture against Manchester United on Thursday. After anti-ownership protesters got into the ground and onto the pitch 11 days ago, further demonstrations could not stop Thursday’s Premier League fixture going ahead. Stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes’ deflected effort got Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side off to a good start, only for Diogo Jota to level with a smart flick after a penalty decision was overturned. The equalizer came from a corner and United’s weaknesses from set pieces were again exposed in first-half stoppage time, with Roberto Firmino heading home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick. Liverpool pulled further ahead 72 seconds after halftime as errors at the back ended with Firmino turning home his second of the evening. Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit, before Nat Phillips, who had deflected home Fernandes’ opener, cleared Mason Greenwood's attempt off the line. Mohamed Salah ensured United lost its sixth home league game of the season, racing through to score the fourth in the 90th minute as Liverpool moved into fifth place, four points behind Chelsea with a game in hand. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press