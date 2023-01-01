Gen Z's 1st Congressman Mocks GOP As 'Out Of Touch' For Tweet About His Housing Woes

Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.) hasn’t been sworn in to Congress yet, but he’s already doing one of his unofficial duties: clapping back at bad-faith tweets posted by the Republican Party.

It happened after Frost did an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl that discussed, among other things, the challenges the former gun control advocate and part-time Uber driver has faced trying to find affordable housing in Washington.

Earlier this month, he said his application to rent an apartment in the District of Columbia was rejected due to his bad credit score.

Although Frost will earn $174,000 as a congressman, that won’t kick in until weeks after he’s sworn in to office.

In the ABC News interview, Frost elaborated more on his struggles.

“It’s not cheap,” Frost admitted. “I’m dealing with it right now, getting denied from apartments, trying to figure out where to live because I have bad credit. I’m probably just going to have to, like, couch surf for a little bit.”

Frost’s financial issues are common to many people who have relocated for a new job, but that didn’t stop the Republican National Committee’s “research” feed on Twitter from trying to capitalize on the incoming congressman’s lack of capital.

Florida Democrat Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost — whose salary as a Member of Congress will be $174,000/year — says he's "probably just gonna have to like couch surf for a little bit." pic.twitter.com/oJPRDPj6n0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Frost clapped back with a slightly snarky tweet that explains how renting an apartment works for most working-class Americans: “I don’t get my first paycheck till February and I don’t have a lot of money. When you move into an apartment, you pay first, deposit, sometimes last, and for furniture.”

Lol. So out of touch that they don’t understand how renting an apartment works. Let me break this down..



I don’t get my first paycheck till February and I don’t have a lot of money. When you move into an apartment, you pay first, deposit, sometimes last, and for furniture. https://t.co/naD2fT7u7M — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 1, 2023

Frost posted a follow-up tweet mocking the Republican National Committee’s “research.”

So much for that “RNC research” 😂 — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 1, 2023

Other Twitter users were happy to pile on to the RNC’s tweet.

I am going to ask my job to pay me my entire salary at the beginning of the year and see what they say because apparently you think this is how it works. — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 1, 2023

It’s remarkable how confidently you punch yourself in your own genitals over and over and think it makes you look clever. — Brian Michael Scully (@brianscully) January 1, 2023

THAT'S THE BEST YOU GOT?! Slow news days, huh... — Wendell Mosby (@WendellMosby) January 1, 2023

Every intern is allowed to make a mistake. The one who wrote this who has never made payroll before, we give you a mulligan. — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) January 1, 2023

You know he’s paid bi-weekly over 26 pay periods right?



He’s not just given $174,000 upfront before he starts working.



It’s just like a normal job.



You’ve had normal jobs before, right? — Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) January 1, 2023

The party that gives tax breaks to billionaires and corporations is trying to talk about the working class? Must be an election year. — J (@midwestsbest) January 1, 2023

