Gen Z'ers Are Calling Out The Modern Norms And Trends That Need To End, And I Agree With A Lot Of Them
BuzzFeed
·8 min read
Recently, u/Former-Session6405askedr/GenZ to call out the things that are normalized these days that really shouldn't be, saying, "For example, the increase of these BBLs are just crazy to me, and it’s becoming so common that natural bodies seem to be 'out of style' and that worries me for future generations."
In response, people got brutally honest about everything from vaping to climate change. Here's what they had to say:
The most upvoted comment in the thread criticized people for constantly recording videos on their phones, especially in situations where it could affect someone's health or safety, and when people have not given their consent to be recorded:
Gen Z'ers also expressed concerns about the next generation's relationship with technology:
And they called out my personal pet peeve — people playing audio on their phones in public without using headphones:
Some Gen Z'ers worry about the ways that readily-available online porn is affecting kids:
And they are absolutely fed up with tipping culture in the US:
Some shared that they don't think vaping should be as popular and normalized as it has become:
They're also frustrated by the combination of low wages and higher costs of living that mean people have to work constantly just to get by:
And others pointed out how harmful the polarized tone of our discourse has become:
While some criticized the way social media filters and the growing availability of cosmetic procedures have led to an impossible standard of beauty:
And Gen Z'ers say they're so over everything being offered as a subscription.
Finally, many of them worry about complacency in the face of the looming climate crisis:
Now I'm curious: what do you think about these takes? Is there anything you would add? Let's talk about it in the comments.
TORONTO — When Grace Adeniyi-Ogunyankin went into labour with her second child early, she was in the middle of grading her students' work. “My closest friend was telling me to go to the hospital. My partner was like, ‘Let’s go to the hospital,’ but I’m like, ‘No, I have to finish this because once I have this baby, I don’t know how I’m going to do it,’” the Queen's University associate professor recalled. “This is how wild it can be sometimes because you don’t want to feel like oh, I’m not doing
TORONTO — A long-promised revolution in banking is headedto Canada, but you might not notice when it arrives. Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking. The federal government has promised framework legislation in next month's budget to bring the system to Canada after years of kicking the possibility down the road. Evangelists for the open banking
Stormy Daniels skipped the red carpet Friday but took the stage briefly after a screening of documentary Stormy, which had its SXSW premiere on the festival’s opening night. She was emotional, often wiping away tears, as she embraced director Sarah Gibson and talked about how important the film is to her. But she displayed her …
At a rally in Rome, Ga., on Saturday, former President Trump backtracked on his previous statements that polls in the state are rigged since he now is “winning by so much.” The former president visited the Peach State, where he, along with 18 other defendants, were changed with entering a conspiracy to overturn his 2020…
Former national security adviser John Bolton said he is “perplexed” about reports of former President Trump receiving intelligence briefings if he becomes the GOP presidential nominee. “I’m somewhat perplexed myself that the Biden White House has apparently agreed that he’ll get these briefings,” Bolton said in an interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur. His comments come…