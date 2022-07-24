Will Gen Z politicians help the country unite? I was disappointed by their answers.

Chris Schlak, USA TODAY
I used to be part of the problem.

Growing up, politics never piqued my interest. But when the 2016 election race happened, I was enthralled. Watching YouTube compilations of Donald Trump and right-wing campus speakers, "owning the libs" with deliberately outrageous and brash behavior, humored me.

I mimicked their behavior on social media in comment sections, and I believed that the other side was either stupid or evil. For years, I did not realize that I was living in a bubble. I never actually listened to the other side. I was only presented with the news that I wanted to see and hear in my social media feed. Thankfully, after a debate with a friend, I became cognizant of my own bubble and decided to venture out.

The Generation Z political candidates

My generation, Gen Z, leads every other generation in using social media as a news source: 50% of Gen Z receive their news from social media daily. This is not good. It is no surprise to me that our nation has become so divided in recent decades. Our generation needs to step up and reverse this trend. I decided to reach out to some of the first Generation Z candidates running for Congress to see whether they will choose to divide or try their best to unify.

I was hoping to see a new generation of politicians, my generation, be the voices of change.

Maxwell Frost, a Democrat, is running for the U.S. House to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District.
Maxwell Frost, a Democrat, is running for the U.S. House to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District.

“We see a lot of divisiveness, but there are things we can come together on,” said Maxwell Frost, 25, the Gen Z Democratic candidate running to represent Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

“If you read that NPR article saying we're running against compromise, that's not necessarily what I said. What I said was, what we're doing is we're running to ensure that we don't arrive at the debate already at the compromise,” Frost added.

The other two Gen Z candidates also assured me that they are not against compromise.

Raymond Reed is running as a Democrat to represent Missouri's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House.
Raymond Reed is running as a Democrat to represent Missouri's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Raymond Reed, 25, the Gen Z Democratic candidate running to represent Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, told me he's open to compromise but will push for progressive legislation: “I'm always going to fight for what we want. There’s no doubt about it. But you can't let the good be the enemy of the great.”

The Republican Gen Z candidate, Karoline Leavitt, 24, who is running to represent New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, told me, “If there are opportunities in Congress to work together, we always should.” However, she said that she "will never compromise (her) conservative values and beliefs."

Republican Karoline Leavitt is running for the U.S. House to represent New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.
Republican Karoline Leavitt is running for the U.S. House to represent New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.

In a time when both sides are taught not to trust each other and compromise is seen as a weakness, such reassurances should be commended. But I believe they are likely to fall on deaf ears.

Still blaming the other side

All three candidates have strong beliefs, and they told me that theirs would not be shaken. To me, it appears that they have fallen into the status quo politics of previous generations.

When I asked the three candidates who or what is responsible for hyperpartisanship, each candidate blamed the other side.

Frost blamed leaders like former President Trump and the NRA who “profit off the divisiveness.”

Reed said some Republicans have “perverted the definition of what it means to be a patriot.”

Leavitt blamed the “one party (Democratically controlled) media” for their divisive stories.

Another disappointing generation?

I think it is good to give people a voice in Congress, but I think there is more to being a statesman than just being a mouthpiece for your constituents, which was why I was disappointed by their answers. I don't think any of them are wrong, at all. But I think most people know that both sides are to blame for the hyperpartisanship.

It is easy to point your finger at the other side and give them the lion's share of the blame. Acknowledging your own side’s flaws should be obligatory, even if you think it is politically disadvantageous to do so.

To my dismay, these candidates seem like typical Democrats and Republicans, who are going to keep squabbling with each other over the same issues, without actually listening to each other. The number of Democrats I’ve talked to who did not know that AR-15s are not fully automatic rifles is just as absurd as the number of Republicans I’ve talked to who did not know that immigrants here illegally are ineligible to receive most federal welfare programs.

Chris Schlak
Chris Schlak

Despite my skepticism, I do respect these candidates and admire them for their courage and hope. Running a campaign at a young age with the grand ambition of shaking up Washington’s establishment is not an easy task.

But without any actual change toward how we see the other side or debate with the other side, expect nothing less than more gridlock in Congress and an even more divided populace.

Chris Schlak is an Opinion fellow for USA TODAY. He recently graduated with a degree in government from The University of Texas at Austin in May of 2022. He founded and edited The Texas Horn, an Intercollegiate Studies Institute student publication at UT Austin. 

