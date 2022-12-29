This Is What Gen Z and Millennials Are Looking For in Real Estate

Heather Taylor
·4 min read
Hispanolistic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hispanolistic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to real estate, millennials and Gen Zers share a lot more in common than the two generations may realize. GOBankingRates spoke with several real estate professionals to learn what millennials are seeking in real estate, what Gen Zers prioritize and where the two generations overlap with their home ownership needs.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
See: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Millennials Understand Their First Home May Not Be Their Dream Home

“Currently, millennials account for the largest demographic of homebuyers and are shifting the housing market.” said Phil DeGisi, chief product and marketing officer of Orchard.

DeGisi said first-time millennial buyers are entering the market comfortable with the fact that their first home may not be their dream home. This understanding in a competitive market allows millennials to see home ownership as an opportunity to build wealth. As a result, millennials are more open to multifamily housing options, like condos and quadruplexes, as their first home.

Live Richer Podcast: How To Get Rid of Your Student Loan Debt

Gen Zers Have Less Buying Power Than Millennials

While millennials may account for the largest demographic of homebuyers, Gen Zers have less buying power than millennials. Many Gen Zers are currently graduating from college and feeling the financial pinch of inflation coupled with the rising cost of living.

While most Gen Zers are still renting, Kimberly Jay, licensed associate real estate broker at Compass, said this generation does want to become homeowners. Gen Zers are savers and they are starting to save up to buy homes of their own.

Both Generations Want Similar Home Styles

Both millennials and Gen Zers, said Jay, are similar in wanting homes that are move-in ready with technology, open concept kitchens and neutral, clean colors.

Kemdi Anosike, licensed real estate salesperson at Coldwell Banker Warburg, said the occupations of Gen Z buyers may also play a role in the specific needs Gen Zers have for a home. Anosike uses the example that a TikTok content creator might seek out a home with great light to shoot content.

Millennials Want Ease in a Home

Ease in a home matters to millennials, said Jennifer Tanner, licensed real estate salesperson at Coldwell Banker Warburg.

Millennials want their home to serve as a respite, not a source of stress. “They want updated appliances and easy care while enjoying a home that is easy to keep maintained, looking bright and polished. Beautiful, simple, easy-care materials help to provide a perfect blank canvas for them to enjoy decorating without the headache of envisioning an entire space from the studs,” said Tanner.

Gen Z Values Aesthetics

Ron Wysocarski, real estate broker at Wyse Home Team Realty, said aesthetics are a big factor for Gen Z homebuyers.

“Is the property visually pleasing? Can it be redecorated and renovated to match their design and style aesthetics? Is it Instagram-ready? Gen Z wants their homes to be pleasing when they take photos and upload them to social media,” said Wysocarski.

Both Generations Care About Location

Millennials and Gen Zers care about where they live. Millennials, said Anosike, seek out neighborhoods with great communities that fit their lifestyles and personalities.

There’s also a practical component involved for millennials and their real estate needs. Tanner said millennials consider the practicality of location and neighborhood, what it means for family (like schools and parks) and what it means for ease of work commutes.

The focus for Gen Z is a little less on school districts and more about the neighborhood and its proximity to their social lives.

“For Gen Zers, it’s about affordability in the best neighborhood where they can enjoy their lives outside the home,” said Tanner. “It’s more about where their friends live, and what neighborhoods have the best restaurants and social scenes, so they can easily find fulfillment outside their four walls.”

Both Generations Value Going Green

While technology and the internet make up a big part of the lives of millennials and Gen Zers, both generations care about investing in energy efficient options.

Wysocarski said millennials in particular are concerned about their home’s environmental effects and overall energy consumption. An energy-efficient property would attract millennial homebuyers as they consider their overall carbon footprint.

Both Generations Are Willing To Move

Many millennials, said DeGisi, are currently moving away from major cities. They are migrating South and West to areas that give them more bang for their buck, warm weather and access to outdoor activities.

Gen Zers, in terms of location, are looking more inland and for cities with a diverse range of industries that present opportunities for growth. But, they are okay with living in a vibrant, more affordable suburb outside of the city with a short commute.

“With the growth of remote work, there will also be increased interest in smaller cities. As Gen Z is the most diverse generation, they will want to live in communities and cities that reflect this,” said DeGisi.

While millennials and Gen Zers seek out homes that are move-in ready, both generations are ready and willing to move in order to find the right home and area that meets their needs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is What Gen Z and Millennials Are Looking For in Real Estate

Latest Stories

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased. Yet, even at 13-2, the Eagles need their star QB to try to win one of the final two

  • Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first series, and Stefanski revealed Monday that it was because he was being disciplined. "Just a team thing,” Stefanski said during a Zoom call, without elaborating. “That was my decision.” Stefanski benched starting safety Gr

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's last play as the Browns lost 17

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver's seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and they still ha

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see