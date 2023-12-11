Gen Z can keep their performative self-flagellation – their successors just want to have fun

Youngsters are overburdened with concerns about the world - Getty

Sunday morning began with a frenzied bout of Googling. “When does Gen Z end and Gen Alpha begin?” The first (erroneous) result made my heart slump, but the second, third and fourth reassured me. My daughter – born in 2011 – isn’t a part of generation hell-in-a-handcart, generation anxiety and generation piety, but the first of a shiny new breed that will, I hope, be characterised by a more positive set of traits.

What prompted the Googling? The words of a private school headteacher urging us to do all we can to “reverse the effects of the pressures” on Gen Alpha children – born between 2010 and 2024 – and promote, above all, the long-lost principle of “fun for fun’s sake.”

Such a basic and ironically childish concept: fun. To the point that giving it a PR push and marketing it as something kids could do with a little more of – like fresh air or friendship – seems absurd. Absurd, yet tragically, necessary. Because like so many of us, Jane Lunnon – the head teacher of Alleyn’s School in Dulwich, south London – has observed how ground-down today’s teens are by “the world as it is at the moment and all the terrible recent news we have had”. She has seen how heavily Gen Zers’ social conscience weighs down on them and understands how crucial “prioritising fun and play” is for what she calls their “mental health”, but what I’d describe as their overall happiness and sense of balance.

“It’s all about developing playfulness in yourself too,” said Lunnon, in the wake of a report published by NHS England last month, which revealed that one in five children aged between eight and 16 had a probable mental health disorder. The numbers go up up for the next age group: more than one in five for 17- to 25-year-olds. “It feels like something we don’t talk about enough and it definitely tends to fall off in the senior years at school.”

Her fear is that Generation Alpha, “have been wired” to think in a certain way; that they have consistently been told: “‘Your voice matters and agitate for things like diversity and inclusion and climate change’, which, of course, are really important, but it is just as important that they have time off to ‘just be’ and to have fun.”

I don’t believe that any new or future generation will be able to enjoy the carefree childhood I did. And that’s not to be downbeat. There’s just too much information out there, and too much accessibility to that information for young minds to remain blissfully uncluttered by worldly concerns and political issues much past the age of 10. But I do think we have learnt from the mistakes made with Gen Z, who bore the brunt of our naivety and irresponsibility when it came to emerging technologies; who behaved like kids in a sweet shop online – because their parents did.

The now 20-year-old son of a friend is a perfect case study. Aged 14, this boy was suffering from such acute insomnia that she took him to see a therapist, who quickly found out that the reason for his sleeplessness was a fear of nightmares – nightmares filled with the countless acts of human depravity he had casually been witnessing on news sites and social media for months, if not years.

At 48, I am not mentally equipped to process such images. No human being should have to. Add to this the barbarism of video games. Then there’s the insistence – both culturally and, more ferociously, in schools – that children are all inherently racist, sexist and prejudiced against every group of society but their own, that they need to have their inherent badness brow-beaten out of them. Is it any wonder they’re finding it hard to indulge in some good old-fashioned “fun”?

We should, of course, be wary of confining whole swathes of the population to these neat and often pejorative generational boxes, and perhaps I’m guilty of my own unconscious bias in favour of Gen Alpha, but when I look at my daughter’s school friends I feel optimistic. Google (again) may list their “key characteristics and values” as being a “digital-first generation” who “favour visual content” and are “hyperconnected” – all of which is potentially worrying. But there’s a mischief there – a sense of fun, yes – that’s noticeably absent in their elders.

I’ve seen 12-year-olds roll their eyes at vegan fundamentalism, heard others joke about their own “white privilege”. They’re aware that such a thing exists, but don’t seem inclined to engage in the kind of performative self-flagellation twenty-somethings are prone to. They’re not as earnest as Gen Zers, yet as Lunnon points out, have assimilated many of their best traits. They take political issues to heart in a way I can’t remember doing at that age, are naturally inclusive and appalled by societal unfairness.

How do we stoke what amounts to a fundamental hopefulness, against all odds? “Through the principles of positive psychology,” says Lunnon. By insisting on that offline time to “have fun” and “just be” – and allowing ourselves to be infected by those things.

