Gen Z-er DIYs her own version of the Dr. Martens x Marc Jacobs collab: ‘you’ve inspired me to actually do it lol’

It’s been a year of coveted designer collaborations. Whether it’s due to the high demand leading to items going out of stock or the oftentimes inaccessible price points, some Gen Zers have relied on their DIY skills to get these desired looks for considerably less.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dr. Martens’s Jadon boot, Marc Jacobs joined forces with the German-founded British footwear brand to craft a more punk-inspired version of the boot that is heavily embellished with silver chains, pendants, locks and charms. The boot, which launched on Sept. 15, however, retails for $270 and sold out quickly. As a result, one creator took it upon herself to adorn her existing pair of combat boots in a similar vein.

“These are the Doc Martens and Marc Jacobs collab, and I love them so much that I decided to DIY this with my own Doc Martens,” TikTok user Bri (@canyoubrilieveit), a thrifting and home decor aficionado, said on Sept. 28 of the recently released boot.

As the video progresses, Bri shows her process — which essentially involves creating holes and attaching four bootlace hooks on either boot. She then attaches chains to the lace hooks that dangle on the back of the ankle for a “drooping” effect. Afterward, she uses pliers to adorn the chains with her selected charms.

Bri posted the second installment of her DIY project on Oct. 3, showing off the completed boot — which features black ribbon instead of traditional laces.

“I love that you did this yourself. I feel like it makes it that much cooler than the ones being sold that way,” @inkognito.intuition333 wrote in response to Bri’s video.

“I freaking LOVE that you woke up with AUDACITY on this day and said IMA DO IT MYDAMN SELF! These are better than the originals,” @southernvanitybyjillyan praised Bri.

“This is so cute!!! Great charm choices. I wanted to do the same thing after seeing them- you’ve inspired me to actually do it lol,” @heatherandhawthorn also replied.

Similarly, designer Sandy Liang debuted her collection with Baggu earlier this year and those who were unable to cash in on the “coquette“-inspired collaboration attached bows to their own bags in the designer’s signature style.

“I love this! It’s cuter and more sustainable. Plus you can change the colors whenever you want,” @peachtea0309 commented on Buis’s video.

