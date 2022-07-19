Gen Z drives £25bn plunge in spending as income shock hits

shopping

Generation Z is driving a £25bn plunge in spending as households tighten their belts to cope with the biggest shock to incomes on record.

Nine in 10 Britons plan to cut back on their spending over the next 12 months in response to soaring prices, rising mortgage bills and tax increases, according to research by Retail Economics and Grant Thornton.

Younger generations are more likely than Boomers to cut back on groceries, clothing and going out, with the typical household set to slash £887 from their discretionary spending.

Six in 10 Gen Z consumers plan to reduce spending on food and fashion compared to less than four in 10 Boomers. Three-quarters of Gen Z are cutting back to afford a holiday while just a quarter of Boomers are.

The analysis suggests non-essential spending will plunge by £25bn in the 2022-23 financial year, pushing the economy closer to recession. Four in 10 households expect to tighten their belts until at least the end of 2023.

Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, said: “Faced with rapid inflation, rising interest rates, and higher taxes, household finances are being tested from all angles.”

Budgets are being squeezed by tax hikes and the highest inflation for 40 years, driven by rocketing energy bills. The Office for Budget Responsibility expects real household disposable incomes to slump 2.2pc in 2022-23, the largest fall since records began in the 1950s.

Forecasters have slashed their growth projections in recent months as the war in Ukraine deepened the cost of living crisis by pushing up food and energy bills.

Inflation is expected to hit double digits in the coming months and peak in October after another expected increase in the energy price cap. Many economists expect the economy to contract in the second and fourth quarters as households are hit with higher gas and electricity bills.

Retail Economics and Grant Thornton found half of households plan on cutting back on groceries and clothing - accounting for nearly £18bn of the forecast plunge in spending - while one in two are switching to cheaper brands or discounters for the weekly food shop.

Mr Lim said: “Against this more cautious consumer backdrop, retailers and brands that fail to meet the needs of their customers will quickly be left exposed.”