Gen Z daughter tries on her mom’s old dresses, and TikTok is freaking out: ‘Damn these aged well!’

A content creator is serving up a healthy dose of nostalgia after trying on several of her mother’s old dresses.

On June 21, Danielle Wiens (@daniellewiens), an Orange County-based fashion creator, shared a TikTok video in which she conducts a try-on haul of her mom’s prom dress, engagement dress and more.

“OK, I’m gonna try on my mom’s prom dresses from high school,” Wiens says. “Maybe not all prom. Some of them might just be from high school.”

Before trying on each dress, Wiens inserts an old photo of her mom wearing it.

The first dress Wiens tries on is a strapless pink, mid-length gown with bow-detailing that cinches around the waist.

“OK, this is so cute,” she says of the dress, which was purchased from Nordstrom in the late ’80s.

Wien’s also tries on her mom’s senior prom dress, which seems to be a favorite among commenters. The black-and-white strapless gown is supposedly from 1984. The fuchsia sophomore prom dress, that’s complete with eyelet embroidery and a statement bow on the back, is another beloved object for TikTok users.

While the ’80s are often associated with neon spandex, leg warmers and acid-washed everything, the dresses Wien’s mother tried on, many of which are from that decade, give off a more understated type of elegance. The fact that these garments look modern enough to be worn today speaks to the cyclical nature of fashion.

The simpler black-and-white senior prom dress, for instance, was likely indicative of the trend toward minimalism that continued into the ’90s.

According to the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Fashion History Timeline, the “predominant use of black” used increasingly by designers like Rei Kawakubo and Yohji Yamamoto of Comme des Garçons “would continue into the early 1990s as the power dressing of the eighties began to evolve towards the minimalism of the subsequent decade.”

Also, intentionally or not, in saving these gowns for her daughter, Wiens’s mother has opted for an sustainable approach to fashion.

“Fashion has always involved intergenerational collaboration to some extent, whether that’s between designer and muse, student and tutor, or patron and protégé,” reads a statement from the U.K.-based sustainability consultancy Other Day. “However, ageist views can still hold the industry back from realising the full potential of intergenerational design. Older generations are sometimes considered out of touch or unwilling to change while younger generations are not always listened to or taken seriously because of their perceived inexperience.”

‘You’re justifying my hoarder tendencies for my baby girls’

Commenters are not only shocked by how well these dresses fit the Wiens, but also their evident pristine condition and wearability after all these years.

“Damn these aged well!” @oneproductaday wrote.

“Omg the senior prom dress is BEYONDDDD,” @cammyporter replied.

“You’re justifying my hoarder tendencies for my baby girls,” @e_r_2016 commented, to which Wiens responded, “I used to make fun of her for it!! So glad she kept them now.”

