Here’s How Gen Z Is Changing the Workplace — and What Experts Think It Means for the Future

Jordan Rosenfeld
·6 min read

Every generation comes with fresh attitudes and methods shaped by their unique period in history. Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, have grown up as truly digital natives, never knowing a time before the Internet and smart tech, with immediate access to much more information than any generation before them. According to an Ernst & Young survey, they are more interested in doing work they love than just making money; they are not as focused on marriage and family; and they are highly socially conscious, prioritizing activism and environmental issues. How will this passionate group of young people change the workplace…and the world?

See: 11 Best Lucrative Side Hustle Ideas: Earn More
Find Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Improving Work-Life Balance

Gen Z is likely to push for changes that improve work-life balance, according to Diane Gayeski, Ph.D, professor and former dean at the Roy H Park School of Communications at Ithaca College.

“Gen Z has seen the toll that a work-centric life has taken on their families and is sensitive to physical and emotional health. They want to work for organizations that they admire, and they want to build a life that gives them the time to relish family, friends, hobbies, and other interests.”

Chelsea Cohen, co-founder of SoStocked, an SaaS company, agreed, “They’re also more likely to master separating corporate work from their personal life. This is a generation of self-aware individuals. They see the millennial workaholic lifestyle as a red flag because they’ve seen its adverse health effects. Overall, they’re a generation of observers and refiners – those are the people employers will be seeking soon to manage our technology-driven work culture.”

Money Tips: 7 Simple Habits That Will Make You Richer in 2022

They Are More Socially Aware

Gen Z’s lives have been dramatically affected by social events, such as COVID-19 and racial injustice protests, said Gayeski.

As a result, “Companies will see that they’ll have a difficult time recruiting new talent if [they] are not clear about their socially responsible practices and about the ways that they genuinely care for and value their employees.”

This extends to an improvement in diversity, equality and inclusion, said Kurtis Forster, owner of Team Forster Real Estate.

“They are literally pushing the companies to ensure DEI — Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Sixty-eight percent of Gen Z have observed discrimination in the workplace and 44% themselves have experienced it from all sides like gender, ethnicity, race, identity and sexual orientation. Eighty-eight percent of Gen Z feels that it’s the right time to change the workforce with DEI in all companies with the right law. And the situation of change is already in progress.”

They Push For Accommodations

Gen Z individuals have also grown up expecting accommodations for their varying learning needs or physical or emotional disabilities, said Gayeski. “Most companies are not prepared to offer training or job designs that accommodate neurodiversity, health challenges and different cultural and lifestyle practices such as employees going through gender-affirming surgeries or needing accommodations for food or religious practices.”

See: 30 Odd Jobs That Pay Insanely Well

They Prioritize Mental Health

Along this line, Gen Zs care a great deal about mental health issues, said Phillip Kane, CEO and managing partner of Grace Ocean, LLC, a boutique advisory firm. Not only will they be more likely to discuss these issues openly at work, “they want more employer provided access to mental health services and benefits like access to therapy at work, paid time off for self-care and on-site meditation spaces,” he said.

Employers who recognize the importance of mental health to Gen Z workers will attract and keep the best of them.

They Want Nontraditional Benefits

Whereas prior generations have typically been focused on medical benefits or compensation/income, Gen Z will usher in a new wave of nontraditional benefits, said Diane Cook, an HR Specialist with Resume Seed. “Items such as: mental health days, company-provided pet insurance — for all those fur-babies adopted during COVID — and the increasing ability to leverage working remote/work-cations.”

They Look For Work Differently

Gen Z doesn’t use traditional channels like LinkedIn or Indeed to find jobs anymore, said Kane. “They love using the apps of their generation, like TikTok, both as their resume and to search for jobs. They also like talking to recruiters face to face. But they aren’t fans of Zoom interviews or pre-hire assessments. Their preferences are dramatically changing the way jobs are filled. And as Zs come into the workforce in numbers, old-school recruiting firms will need to change or die.”

They Value Social Interaction

Generation Z values social interaction so much that, according to Kamyar Shah, COO and founder of a consultation firm that empowers SMEs, “51% prefer speaking to friends, family and co-workers face-to-face rather than text.” He recommends companies foster that spirit by doing the following:

  • Choosing video calls over phone calls.

  • Opting for recurring meetings to give Gen Z the human connection they crave.

  • Not skimping on feedback. Managers should check in often, offer thoughtful critique and set up weekly feedback and performance reviews.

  • Encouraging team bonding with social activities.

  • Reviewing your communication channels. Gen Z prefers email, text and social media for day-to-day communication.

Find Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

They Value Fun and Flexibility Over Structure

Because Gen Z have grown up in a world where technology is integrated into every aspect of their lives, they expect work to be equally easy, seamless and accessible at all times, said Morshed Alam, founder and Editor at Savvy Programmer. “Gen Z workers value flexibility over structure; constant connectivity over face time meetings; instant feedback loops for continuous improvement over lengthy performance reviews or annual review processes which only happen once a year. The result? A workplace where people are happy because they’re able to do their best work without being tied down by rigid schedules or office politics.”

They Prefer Remote Working

Though many people came to see the value and ease of remote working during the pandemic, Gen Z will continue to drive more remote work, according to Alvin Dy, a content marketing specialist, data scientist and co-founder of allhomerobotics.com.

“While we can expect physical and in person work to still exist, I think the way to go is remote tasking. Plus, with COVID we saw a lot of improvement in the cooperation applications that make the tasking and hiring process a lot easier.”

See: Feel Like You’re Retired With One of These 30 Laid-Back Jobs

They Are Receptive to Technology

Generation Z has closely observed the growth of technology, which makes them more receptive to, and even pushing for, new technology, said Scott Spivack, marketing director at United Medical Credit. “In fact, 91% of Gen Z job seekers view technological sophistication as a defining factor in choosing a particular workplace. This technological affinity is forcing companies to tie in the latest technologies to emerge as a workplace of choice for Gen Z. “

They Have More Bargaining Power

As many Gen Zers enter the workforce for the first time during the Great Resignation, they find themselves with significantly more bargaining power than their millennial predecessors, said Dragos Badea, CEO of Yarooms. “So what does this mean for the modern workplace? Pay needs to get higher. Growing up with the specter of crippling student loan debt from their older siblings, Gen Z is much more likely to put financial reward as a top motivation for choosing a workplace unlike personal development that was so popular with millennials.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Gen Z Is Changing the Workplace — and What Experts Think It Means for the Future

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • 5 Interesting facts about Chelsea

    Are you a fan of Chelsea? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • NBA at 75: Dr. J says players from many eras built league

    (EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Julius Erving, an NBA and ABA champion, is considered one of the greatest basketball players ever and one of the sport's finest ambassadors. He is an 11-time NBA All-Star and league MVP. As part of an Associated Press series on the NBA at 75, the player known as “Dr. J" shares some of the experiences that provided him with the foundation to help lead the transformation of the league during the 1980s.) Those of us who played in the NBA in the 1980s definitely played

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense