Gen Z business owner gains notoriety after showing his sustainable aluminum packaging

A streetwear clothing company called Canned Goods (@cannedgoodsclothing) has gained praise and admiration from millions of people on TikTok after showing off its unique, earth-friendly packaging.

Instead of using plastic and cardboard boxes like many other apparel companies, Canned Goods — who has “Reduce plastic waste” in its TikTok bio — opts for a recyclable,aluminum can. This method helps the company sort through sizes faster, protects the product from potential shipping damages and reduces the amount of waste created.

The official Canned Goods TikTok page posted a video explaining why it uses aluminum cans instead of plastic, and received a massive amount of adoration from the over 6 million viewers.

@cannedgoodsclothing Apparel Sealed inside aluminum cans. Not Plastic. Canned Goods is a streetwear clothing brand with a mission to find solutions to end plastic packaging. Thanks for supporting small business. #smallbusiness #clothingbrand #streetwear ♬ Kawaii Aesthetic – LoES

“Just ordered 2 shirts cause of this video, great designs and video,” replied @_tautuka.

“First time a brand actually caught my attention in tik tok,” replied @fijilovesme.

Whether by traditional recycling or upcycling the can for other purposes, Canned Goods wants the package to be used as much as the product.

“I started Canned Goods in high school when I was tired of receiving everything in plastic,” founder Easton Dana (@Easton.dana) said in the video above. “I even go as far as to include flower seeds with every order to promote planting in your cans.”

Dana, who is just 19 years old, recently finished his freshman year at Arizona State University. The brand was initially named Easy Skate Co. and sold skateboarding focused apparel, but then expanded to general streetwear as more eyes came to the company.

Earlier this year, Dana told The Sun Press, the school newspaper for Arizona State, that a 2022 Forbes article indicating that consumers weren’t as interested in sustainably shopping inspired him to lean into this type of packaging for his brand.

According to a 2022 study done by The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, plastic production is double what it was two decades ago. However, only 9% of plastic is being recycled. Not only is the company set on using sustainable packaging, but a portion of every sale is donated to remove a pound of plastic from the ocean.

With the recent boost in visibility, getting a piece of merchandise may be slightly harder than anticipated. Currently, 10 of the 16 available items on the website are sold out.

The company announced the release of new products nearly three weeks ago, but with the amount of new potential customers, there may be more aluminum cans being shipped.

