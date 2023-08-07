Gen Z becomes self-aware as Gen Alpha begins to rise on TikTok: ‘Guys, it’s happening’

After years of being the “in” generation, Gen Z appears to be facing a sobering realization: Eventually, every generation gets replaced.

TikToker Chèlle (@thehannahmichelle) posted a TikTok warning her fellow Gen Zers that Gen Alpha — anyone born after 2010 — is now making memes.

“Guys, it’s happening,” she wrote in her video. “We are the next cringe generation on the chopping block.”

What is Gen Alpha?

Generation Alpha, or Gen Alpha, named for what comes after “Z” in the Greek alphabet, describes anyone born between 2010 and 2025, making the oldest of the generation only 13 this year.

According to Britannica, Gen Alpha often have parents who are millennials and are a generation that’s been completely online since birth.

They’re also a generation of children who have spent more time at home with family due to the pandemic and the only generation to have experienced remote learning, online streaming and the rise of artificial intelligence technology that will most likely affect their future.

But despite all of the advanced technology quite literally at their fingertips, Gen Alpha is currently enthralled by a YouTube show called Skibidi Toilet. The show has been compared to Gen Z’s “Slenderman” and features frightening creatures that crawl out of the toilet.

“My little sisters are OBSESSED with skibidi toilet,” said @robbywhamilton123.

“My cousin (gen alpha) does nothing but watch skibidi toilet compilations,” added @myaltnumba7.

Gen Alpha moves in

Questionable viewing preferences aside, Gen Alpha developing their own memes, language and culture has been a wake-up call for the previously youngest generation.

Story continues

Some Gen Zers are having trouble adjusting to the fact that Gen Alpha now consists of newly minted teenagers.

“I keep on forgetting that people are born after me,” admitted @mouseymooze.

“No, I refuse to believe someone born in the 2010s could be a teenager that’s like illegal,” said @soupcultinc.

“Please I’m only 19 I can’t be old yet,” begged @punkrocknerd.

Others are more optimistic about what changes the new generation could usher in.

“Excited to see how gen alpha changes the internet landscape, I’m rooting for them,” wrote @tacosonking.

“Listen its okay as long as we just let them enjoy it and dont hate like millennials did with us,” added @skumrag.

Both generations will have to adapt to the shift in Gen Alpha “replacing” their older counterparts who dismantled skinny jeans and side parts. But while time will tell how both generations cope with the inevitable changes, it appears that Gen Z has accepted one fact:

“The rise of generation alpha has begun,” wrote @oh_hey_its_gabe.

In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

The post Gen Z becomes self-aware as Gen Alpha begins to rise on TikTok: ‘Guys, it’s happening’ appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

College student's frying pan dilemma is a cautionary tale for rising freshmen

TikTok is obsessed with these 11 French pharmacy items you can get on Amazon

Here are the 30 best women's shoe deals to snag during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Trending 'How good it feels to be a hater' song shows TikTokers' new favorite personality trait