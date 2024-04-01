‘Gen V’ Cast Remembers Late Co-Star Chance Perdomo In Joint Statement: “You Will Be Deeply Missed”

The cast of Gen V has issued a joint statement in remembrance of their co-star Chance Perdomo, who died Saturday in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27.

“Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always,” they wrote. “Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The ‘Gen V’ Cast.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Luke, the best friend of Perdomo’s character Andre in Gen V, posted photos to his Instagram stories Sunday remembering his late co-star. “Hope you’re up in heaven with a cigar,” he wrote in one caption.

Lizze Broadway, who portrays Emma Meyer, aka Little Cricket, on the show, also penned a handwritten message to Perdomo Sunday on Instagram.

“Remembering my beloved friend and cast mate, Chance Perdomo, whose passing has left a profound void in my heart,” she wrote on Sunday. “Chance possessed so many interpersonal gifts that I treasured deeply. He was a vital part of my growth as an individual, his gentle spirit lifting me up when I needed it most. To me, he was and always will be my superhero. I am in shock and grieving his loss deeply. Rest in peace, dear Chance. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you.”

Other cast members who also posted individual messages include Sean Patrick Thomas, who plays the father of Perdomo’s character in Gen V.

“Chance. Blinding intellect. Encyclopedic knowledge of hip-hop. Raw talent,” Thomas wrote on Sunday.” You were destined to make yourself unforgettable in this world, and in a brief time you achieved it. You ran your race with style my man. I’ll miss our long talks friend.”

Most recently, Perdomo starred in Prime Video’s The Boys spinoff Gen V as Andre Anderson, a popular student with magnetic manipulation capabilities. Cast also includes Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, London Thor, Alexander Calvert.

Shelley Conn, who portrays Indira Shetty in Gen V, also penned her own remembrance on Instagram.

“Devastated at the loss of Chance Perdomo, a beautiful being taken far too soon. Brief exchanges with him would spark sweetness and long conversations would provoke deeper understandings of ones own values and beliefs,” she wrote on Sunday. “My thoughts are full of his family, friends and loved ones. My arms around my ‘Gen V’ family.”

Production on Season 2 of Gen V has been delayed indefinitely following Perdomo’s sudden death.

