Gen V boss explains how The Boys star cameo came about

Amazon Prime Video

Gen V episode 6 'Jumanji' spoilers follow.

Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke have explained how a cameo from one of the stars of The Boys came about.

The latest episode of the superpowered spin-off show features Andre, Jordan and Marie going into Cate's subconscious to learn about her involvement with the secret laboratory being run by Godolkin University.

Their tour guide is none other than Soldier Boy, played by a returning Jensen Ackles. He reveals when asked why it's specifically him, he replies that he was Cate's teenage crush/imaginary boyfriend.

Amazon Prime Video

Related: Gen V episode 6 has an important lesson to teach the MCU

"We needed a marquee character to come in to be like our heroes' guide within [Cate's] dream," Kripke told The Wrap.

"Hilariously though, if I remember correctly, the first draft of the script, it was Taylor Lautner. I forget whether we even asked him, but, either way… we were looking for a way to get Jensen into the spin-off.

"I can call [Jensen] and be like, 'You're suiting up! I need you in the game', and like, 'You're hopping on a plane to Toronto,' and he won't hang up on me."

Fazekas added that: "He moved his schedule around. He was already working. He was so great. He just comes in, and like, he'll do the script.

Amazon Studios

Related: The Boys spin-off Gen V renewed for season 2

"And then, he's so good at ad-libbing. We have so much stuff... that didn't make [it] into the episode that was all equally as funny. It was very hard to choose what we are putting in the show."

"Jensen Ackles, he is just so crazy charismatic. Even though he's on TV, he's such a movie star," Kripke added. "It's a shot in the arm of any scene that he walks into.

"And he's so good at walking that line between being just like insanely charming, and like, a huge f**king dick. He manages to make being a dick likeable somehow."

Story continues

The Boys and Gen V are streaming on Prime Video.

You Might Also Like