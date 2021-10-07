Gemma Collins Spent £1450 On A 24 Carat Gold Steak And WTF?

Gemma Collins is well known for her love of the high life, but her latest splurge is next level.

The former TOWIE star has revealed how she spent £1450 (!!) on a 24 carat gold covered steak at Salt Bae’s London restaurant.

And we thought peppercorn sauce was fancy.

The GC and her boyfriend Rami Hawash shared clips of their night out at Nusr-et in Knightsbridge on Instagram.

In the clips, Salt Bae can be seen slicing meat covered in gold leaf and sprinkling it in his signature fashion, before handing Gemma a slice on the end of a knife to sample and leaving the table.

But the reality star says she was in “utter shock” when she was presented with the humongous bill.

She told The Gemma Collins Podcast: “I have to give the ambience of the restaurant, the experience, a 10 out of 10.

“The bill was another situation, I was in utter shock. But you have to weigh these things up, the press reported that my steak cost £700, if only they knew.

“I wish it cost £700. It actually cost £1,450.”

Gemma said she felt “sick” the next morning when she remembered how much she had spent at the restaurant.

She added: “I went a bit over the top, but the only way I can justify it was that I haven’t been on holiday this year.

“I’ve been on a staycation, so we sort of had maybe all our holidays in one evening.

“It’s something I’ve never done before, I would never spend that money, but we had a good evening.

“Yes we had 24 carat gold steak... I felt a bit sick. It was an amazing experience, I would have paid that to meet him anyway because I love him, and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“But I started to feel really bad the next day because there are people starving in the world. I just started feeling really bad about it all.

“I told all my friends and family that we won’t be eating out for a long time, not at those prices.

“I love Rami’s steaks the most and I’m going to treat him and me to some gold foil off the internet for £4.99.”

