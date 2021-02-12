Gemma Collins Wins Over Viewers With Piers Morgan's Life Stories Interview
Gemma Collins showed a different side to her personality during an emotional interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on Thursday night.
The reality star was the first guest on the brand new series of Life Stories, and while The GC has become known for her diva antics during her time in the spotlight, it was a different story entirely as she spoke to Piers.
Over the course of the hour-long interview, Gemma spoke from the heart about a number of different personal issues, discussing her private insecurities, her past miscarriage and her struggles with self-harm.
Gemma and Piers also discussed the online abuse that the former TOWIE star is frequently subjected to, during which she was reduced to tears.
The interview went down very well with those watching along on Twitter, including from some who had previously been left unimpressed with Gemma’s past behaviour on other shows:
Seeing such a candid side of Gemma Collins is really refreshing. She comes across as such a lovely lady 😊 #lifestories
— Amber (@amberflutterby) February 11, 2021
Nearly in tears, people are truly awful and this has shown such a human side to Gemma Collins #LifeStories
— Gem ⚡️ (@GemCals) February 11, 2021
I knew very little about Gemma Collins but was moved & impressed by her honesty & courage. She seems to be a lovely person. #lifestories
— Maureen StewartJones (@supergran22) February 11, 2021
Gemma Collins very much surprised me on Life Stories.
— The Big M (@maxxymil) February 12, 2021
@piersmorgan Gemma Collins tonight was not the GC but a lovely human being who demonstrated that she was human like the rest of us - thanks to your direct but empathetic interviewing skills . Thoroughly enjoyed it & gave me a different perception of the ‘GC’ 💙
— Fiona Cannon (@benassi27) February 11, 2021
Well , after watching @piersmorgan "life stories" with Gemma collins..My opinion of her has taken a U-turn....I like her...and ft compassion watching
— Gazza191🏴🏳️🌈 (@GTCT19144) February 11, 2021
Full admiration for #gemmacollins, I didn't think I'd get so emotional watching her and piers Morgan.
— ★ ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@itsbakedbeanz) February 11, 2021
@piersmorgan absolutely changed my mind about #gemmacollins so far.. #lifestories
— Mick Hart (@mickhart76) February 11, 2021
@piersmorgan thanks for tonight's real-time with Gemma Collins. I've seen this lass in a different light and feel quite ashamed at how I pre judged someone I'd never met. I hate bullies and prey this show shows a different light on people. Go team Gemma.
— Karen Harrison (@KarenHa21300974) February 11, 2021
Never really been very fussed on Gemma Collins , but on Piers tonight she came across as a lovely caring person ,so never judge a book by its cover ,very true ...
— Mary (@maryjoycelyon) February 11, 2021
I might not like Gemma Collins but the stuff that people have said to her is so disgusting! What gives people the right to make some feel that way about themselves!! Need to empower each other not bring people down ✨#gemmacollins
— Danielle 🌻 (@vallin_danielle) February 12, 2021
Not the biggest fan of Gemma Collins but tonight's episode of Life Stories has changed my mind about her. Well done @piersmorgan.
— Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 11, 2021
Brilliant Life Stories episode, it was interesting and emotional to see the other side of Gemma Collins.
— Lynne Ashton (@LynneAshton2) February 12, 2021
Piers Morgan life stories has just made me love Gemma Collins even more❤️. @piersmorgan @missgemcollins
— Daniel Kirby. (@danielkirby07) February 11, 2021
Piers also acknowledged the reaction to the interview, writing on Twitter during the episode: “Fascinating to see Twitter change its mind about [Gemma Collins] during Life Stories... from cruel mindless abuse to grudging admiration and then a lot of praise for her honesty and candour.”
Fascinating to see Twitter change its mind about @missgemcollins during Life Stories - from cruel mindless abuse to grudging admiration and then a lot of praise for her honesty and candour.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2021
Gemma later wrote on Instagram: “Thank you @PiersMorgan for being so kind and understanding. Behind the GC facade there is just a girl from Romford with BIG DREAMS !!! Everyone can do it, you just need to BELIEVE.
“THANK YOU to all my family and friends for standing by me through the highs and lows. The journey continues.... The only way is UP.”
Piers and Gemma might seem like an unlikely match, but the Good Morning Britain star has actually spoken out in The GC’s defence on multiple occasions, most notably during her stint on Dancing On Ice in 2019.
Guests on upcoming episodes of Life Stories include Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, talk show host Trisha Goddard, boxer Chris Eubank and actor Rupert Everett.
