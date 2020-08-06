Gemma Collins opens up on 'very sad' miscarriage she suffered in lockdown

Gemma Collins at the Dancing On Ice red carpet launch at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Gemma Collins has shared her experience of suffering a "very sad" miscarriage during lockdown.

The 39-year-old, who has recently split with boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent, appeared on Loose Women on Thursday where she discussed how her ability to have children has been affected by polycystic ovary syndrome.

“It was really difficult for me in isolation because, as you know, with my condition of PCOS, it’s not easy to fall pregnant and I did suffer a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period,” she told the ITV panelists as she spoke via video call.

She added: “I have suffered with it for the last 10 years. I started to gain weight when I was 28, my periods were all over the place. I’ve suffered miscarriages.

“I did go through a very sad miscarriage in lockdown. Due to PCOS I just thought that I was having an unusually heavy period. I actually left it 10 days. I can remember thinking the month before, ‘Ooh, my boobs seem really perky!’ It’s been no secret recently that I’ve found my boobs so heavy in my life, I’m turning 40 this year, I will not be taking them into the next decade with me. So, I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I won’t have the operation, I’ve been working out, maybe they’re lifting up a bit.’

"Then 3 or 4 days into a heavy period really realising it’s not like a usual period… but thinking there’s been a lot going on lately, maybe my body’s been a bit stressed."

After experiencing heavy bleeding Collins shared her concerns with her sister-in-law before contacting her doctor, who told her to head straight to the hospital.

"It was very sad. But it does make me realise that, potentially there is hope there for me for the future," she added before stating she would consider having a baby with help from a sperm donor.

It comes as Collins only recently opened up about experiencing a miscarriage at four months in 2012.

The TOWIE star said the baby had "died in front of her" after she miscarried at home without realising she was pregnant.