Gemma Collins donates bags of bras after spending £1,450 at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge restaurant

Gemma Collins with Salt Bae (Gemma Collins / Instagram)

Gemma Collins has donated bags of bras to charity after feeling “a bit sick” about spending £1450 at Salt Bae’s restaurant in London.

Speaking to The Gemma Collins Podcast she admitted to “feeling really bad” at the “over the top” dinner with her boyfriend Rami Hawash, 45, as Nusr-Et in Knightsbridge last month.

“I have to give the ambience of the restaurant, the experience of the restaurant a ten out of ten.

“The bill was another situation. I was in utter shock. But do you know what - you’ve got to weigh these things up.”

The former Towie star followed her friend’s advice and decided to “give back to the universe” by donating “four bags” of bras to charities for cancer and poverty.

She said: “It really started playing on my mind, so I instantly went and I started to clear out every single bra that I owned.

“Literally, I sent four bags of really nice bras to the charity. So I feel like I’ve done my thing.”

Collins admitted that despite the guilt “I would have paid that to meet him anyway, because I love him and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

She then told her family and friends that she “would not be eating out for a long time - not at those prices.”

Collins, 40, said her mother felt worse for “the poor cow” and warned her not to do it again.

Instagram-star Nusret Gökçe has already been criticised online for the price of menu items, including the “24k gold steak”, tried by Collins.

Gemma Collins: 'I felt sick spending £1,450 on Salt Bae's gold steak'