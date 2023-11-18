Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious photo of baby Thiago ahead of major milestone - and he's not impressed

(Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez will be preparing for a busy time as they prepare to throw a Christmas for two young children, but it appears that one of their brood is more enthused for the occasion than the other.

Gemma treated daughter Mia, four, and son Thiago, three months, to a Christmas village in Trafford, and Mia got fully into the activties. The doting mum shared special photos of her young girl at the Santa's Grotto, where she met elves and the main man himself, where she revealed she wanted a "tattoo and face paint" left underneath the Christmas tree.

Thiago also got involved with the day out, as he joined his mum and older sister for a photo with Santa, but it appeared that the tot wasn't swept up in the magic of the occasion, something Gemma noted.

After sharing the group shot of the trio, she shared a zoomed-in look at Thiago's face, and the youngster was clearly unimpressed with all that was going on around him, with Gemma sharing a string of laughing with laughter emojis in response.

Gemma noted how unimpressed Thiago was (Instagram)

Although we're sure, Santa won't be gifting young Mia a tattoo, part of her Christmas wish has already come true, as Gemma shared a photo of her young girl rocking an impressive Grinch painting over her face.

You may also like

Gemma Atkinson’s baby Thiago is mum’s twin in sweet photo with Gorka Marquez Gemma Atkinson’s baby Thiago is mum’s twin in sweet photo with Gorka Marquez

The mum-of-two marked her 39th birthday during the week and marked the occasion by posting a series of photos of her with her partner, Gorka Marquez, and their children.

Mia got to meet Santa Claus (Instagram)

The adorable family snaps showed the foursome crowd around Gemma's birthday cake, and while Gorka planted a kiss on Gemma's cheek, little Mia stole the show, prompting a flurry of comments.

In the snap, the youngster was seen eying up Gemma's cake with her finger in her mouth staring wistfully at the bake. "Mia eyeing up that cake in the first picture had me howling with laughter," one fan wrote, with another adding: "Find someone who looks at you the way Mia looks at that cake..."

Story continues

Mia was able to get her face painted! (Instagram)

Alongside the carousel of photos, Gemma celebrated her new year, writing: "39! So far so good. Thank you for all the lovely Birthday messages. I’ve had a lovely day with my family. Feeling very loved and excited for my chapter 39."

Gorka marked his partner's birthday on Instagram too, posting an emotional dedication to his partner, who he met while she was starring in Strictly in 2017.

Gemma shares her children with fiance Gorka Marquez (Instagram)

"39 years [on] this planet and the last six I was lucky to be by your side, full of laughs and the best memories… Thanks for being the best mummy and fiancée and thank you for everything you do for us! And for always making us laugh out loud. We love you mummy."

READ: Gemma Atkinson shares fears for 'sensitive' daughter Mia

PHOTOS: Gorka Marquez melts hearts as young girl Mia debuts fierce new look