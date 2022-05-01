Gemini Tarot Horoscopes: May 2022

Meghan Rose
·6 min read

Are you ready to live your best life this year, dear Gemini? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you ask yourself tough questions and find your highest vibrational self. Are you ready to finally heal your core wounds? See what the future holds and shift your perspective in 2022.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign in the year ahead with your monthly tarot horoscope, Gemini. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

May 2022

<h1 class="title">eight-of-pentacles.jpg</h1>

Eight of Pentacles: Gemini, the month of May is going to ask you to buckle down and dedicate energy to what (or who) has your heart. If you’ve been putting off that bucket list item, now is the time to go, see, or do it! Remember not to take your time on planet Earth for granted; instead of putting pressure on yourself to live the life of your dreams, what if you got excited to live your life that way instead? Your mind is a powerful tool. Instead of letting it use you this month, use it! Gain control through mindfulness, bringing presentness to each moment and trying to sip in the beauty all around you. You are being encouraged to journal, spend time in nature, and volunteer in the month of May. You are ready to bring that future version of yourself to life in the here and now by doing these small actions. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was the greatest version of yourself.

If you’ve been struggling mentally or emotionally, this month is also a great time to take steps to getting assistance. You could feel called to discover more about yourself and cultivate a more intimate relationship with yourself. If you feel ready for some radical self-reflection I recommend Gabrielle Bernstein’s most recent book Happy Days. And if you’re not feeling 100% ready to take the deep dive, I encourage you to go to your “happy place” instead. For some of you I’m seeing a solo beach day; for others it’s a local park bench. Listen to the sounds of the Universe and let your spirit get healed in May. This is your month, after all, dear Gemini. Take it slow and mellow, because progress is a part of the process.

April 2022

<h1 class="title">ace-of-cups-tarot-embed.jpg</h1>

Ace of Cups: My dearest Gemini, you are being blessed in April by a shot to the heart from Cupid’s arrow! My single Geminis could find themselves in a new, or deepening, love connection that feels totally out-of-this-world aligned. It’s not about delusion, but rather about being pleasantly surprised by how good life can be when you approach it from a healthy mindset. You have done so much work on yourself recently that the only other way you could be reminded about your progress is by external blessings coming your way. You made space for this to arrive, so are you ready to welcome this blessed connection (or progression) with open arms?

If you’re not in the market for finding love, this could also show up in the form of a new work or financial opportunity for you. Think about the saying “Work smarter, not harder,” and try to imagine a world where you make more than what you need for much less of your time and efforts. The trick is to put yourself in the right places at the right time; think networking opportunities, parties with a well-connected guest list, or even a new city altogether! Your spirit is ready for a level-up, but the question is: Will you let yourself let go of the past in order to get there?

March 2022

<h1 class="title">ten-of-wands-tarot.jpg</h1>

Ten of Wands: It’s time for you to put the heavy burdens down that you’ve been carrying around for so many years. If you’ve found yourself struggling to make truly meaningful connections or an impact on this planet, know that these can be easier accomplished after you’ve allowed yourself the breathing room to think clearly and act accordingly. If there are people in your life that remind you of darkness, pain, or even downright suffering, you are under no obligation to keep them around. There is a marvelous life waiting on the other side of you listening to your inner voice about the people you keep closest to you…especially if you’ve already been warned by other friends or family members about this person.

For some of you, you may finally be stepping away from an unhealthy working environment. Think about what it would take for you to feel truly happy within the parameters of your career. Not everyone is meant to be an entrepreneur, and not everyone is meant to work at a desk. There is more gray space available to you than you’re willing to acknowledge at this time; without some time off to gain perspective, you may wind up making a decision that doesn’t align with your true desires.

February 2022

<h1 class="title">the-tower-tarot.png</h1>

The Tower: My twins, February is going to be filled with breakdowns and breakthroughs. Try not to worry too much about how or what this is going to affect; instead trust that you will be able to handle this drastic change no matter what! You are in a pivotal moment of your life. Whether or not you are aware, this is going to be a month that changes the course of it. Remember that if it’s not this, it’s something (or someone) better.

Some of you may be relinquishing part of your freedom in order to make a job, relationship, or new family dynamic work. Remember that in order for you to be truly free, you must have a solid foundation that you can return to. Focus on laying this foundation in February, even if you have to go brick by brick. Ask your community to support you in moments of need and watch how deeply you will be rewarded for your vulnerability. You’ve got this, Gemini. Even in your hardest moments, you are not alone.

January 2022

<h1 class="title">the-lovers-tarot.png</h1>

The Lovers: Gemini, January is meant to be about your heart space and finding forgiveness for yourself and others. If you’ve left things on a difficult note with people from your past, I see a lot of you coming to terms with where you could have been more accountable. If it doesn’t feel right for you to reach out to the people from your past, the very least you can do is treat the people in your present better as a way to create change. All we have is this moment here and now, and you deserve to enjoy it. Don’t let your past pain or mistakes loom over you in 2022, as this will be a year of authentic, honest connections of all kinds. Instead of living life on the edge of your seat, can you start to get comfortable with rooting, grounding down, and dedicating to who and what you care about?

For some of you, I see opportunities for furthering your education, speaking at public engagements, presentations, and even publications for some. You have worked hard, studied, and prepared for this moment. Do not let it slip away due to fear or self-doubt. You may even start to host or start an organization for something you care about.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

