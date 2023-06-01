Gemini Tarot Horoscopes: June 2023

Are you ready to live your best life this year, dear Gemini? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you ask yourself tough questions and find your highest vibrational self. Are you ready to finally heal your core wounds? See what the future holds and shift your perspective in 2023 through tarot horoscopes.

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.

June 2023

five-of-cups-tarot.jpg

Five of Cups: Gemini, this month you may start to realize that letting go is sometimes the greatest gift. If you’ve found yourself surrounded with people and things that no longer align with who you are and what you believe in, June will be the month to realign with your true self. So much so that you'll want to acknowledge all of the steps you’re taking towards living an authentic and aligned life. And it’s your birthday season, so feel free to continue celebrating yourself with a gift that reminds you of exactly who you are each day like a cute zodiac-themed necklace or planner. There is no better time than the month of June to become the brightest and proudest version of you.

If you find that other people are deterred or annoyed by your light, remember that this has no dictation on whether or not you should keep showing up as your authentic self, Gemini. Sometimes our role in other people’s life is to mirror back to them where they are playing small or sitting on the sidelines of their own life. On the other hand, when you act more and more like your true self, you start to attract others who are doing the same. So keep shining in June and you may start to notice that the right friends, lovers, and business partners will be attracted to your confidence and authenticity.

May 2023

Ace of Swords: Gemini, this month is going to have some of you starting brand-new in terms of work. Whether you stay with your current role or not has very little to do with this change. Your mindset is shifting, which means the way you think about and discuss your work may start to drastically shift your reality. So own the stage of life that you are at rather than spending all of your precious time and energy yearning for what may be. You have a tendency to spin your wheels on imaginary issues, when you could just get present and grounded and start to enjoy yourself.

For some of you, this will come in the form of a weekend trip away or even a full-blown vacation to somewhere new. When you are in environments that are removed from your day-to-day tasks and routines, you can finally see what’s working and what’s not. This may allow you to come to terms with where you’re holding yourself back and where you can pivot from external blockages. Start to track how you feel after you engage in certain activities or relationships to get to the bottom of this more quickly. May will be an eye-opening month overall, and you may see new contracts, relationships, or opportunities to be knocking on your door before the month ends. This may even be an early birthday present of sorts, literally or figuratively from the universe, for you to enjoy!

April 2023

Page of Pentacles: Gemini, I see the month of April marking the first chapter of the book that is your life. It seems many of you have finally released your tight grip of control and realized that more happens in life when we stop trying to micromanage everything and everyone around us. Congratulations!

With the Page of Pentacles showing up, know that when the sun shifts into Taurus on April 20, you may be gifted the opportunities to break out of work cycles that no longer feel good. Remember, it’s better to walk away from things that don’t align with you, even if you’ve spent time building them, than it is to keep chipping away at misaligned things. There is no better time than the present to consider taking a leap of faith into the work life you truly desire. It’s okay to start anew at any time, whether that's now or in a few months. Whatever you decide, just remember that you deserve to be happy with the things you spend your time and energy on.

March 2023

temperance-tarot.jpg

Temperance: Balance is calling your name, Gemini, and it’s time for you to finally answer the call. If you feel that most of your daily habits are based on rigidity (rules, discipline, and harsh criticism) from yourself or those around you, the month of March is going to be a powerful time for you to cultivate more gentleness into life. You may find that trying out yoga, arts and crafts, or rest periods will truly benefit your quality of life. Treating yourself the way you always needed to be treated as a child is going to be the most powerful shift you can implement into your routine. Not more work, not more restrictions, not more suffering.

If you are able to take the time for a solo trip or staycation, all signs are pointing to yes for you, Gemini. Sometimes our periods of hibernation become the greatest catalysts to our success. Your life is not so transactional, Gemini. Let yourself let go and surrender deeper into love and trust this month. Your success is imminent!

February 2023

judgement.jpg

Judgment: Dearest Gemini, the month of February has many of you facing the music. Although this may not be an easy time for you, it is a necessary one. Because if you can’t accept and acknowledge your past, you won’t be able to integrate all of the valuable lessons that you picked up along the way. In February, I see you are dealing with the same lesson in the form of a different job, romantic partner, friend, or feuding family member—basically, someone or something that will make you feel like you have deja vu.

Lucky for you, you’ve gotten a step ahead of this by reading your monthly tarotscopes, so you’ll be better equipped to face this lesson head on and handle it more maturely than ever before. Remember, you can’t do the same thing and expect different results, Gemini. Even as a set of twins, you can still feel short-handed when life gets tough. Give yourself grace as you handle something challenging. Take a deep breath as tribulations arise and be willing to swallow your pride in order to move forward. You may even find that the answer was to bite your tongue and walk away. Knowing the difference between when you should fight and when you should surrender will reveal itself as your biggest victory this month.

January 2023

Eight of Cups: Gemini, the year is starting off with a melancholic feeling, and it seems that it’s time for you to come to terms with the past, people, and memories that you need to let go of in order to move forward. Your life cannot stay weighed down by the things that others have done or said to you; you cannot let yourself sit in a vicious circle of sadness, wallowing, victimization, and self-pity over things that can no longer be changed. However, the things that you can change live right here in this present moment. You are able to take action, apologize, change, and live in a more aligned way right now. Take time today (and every day hereafter) to do things that feel like they come from an authentic place.

For some of you, this may mean removing yourself from certain friendships, relationships, jobs, or living situations in order to recalibrate to the beating of your own heart. Own the process, and know that sometimes our greatest risks will procure our greatest rewards. Make sure that you are painting the picture of a life that you want to look back on. This would also be a great month to make amends with someone from your past in order to grant both of you closure and fully move forward, allowing 2023 to be your best and lightest year yet.

