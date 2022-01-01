Gemini Tarot Horoscopes: January 2022

Are you ready to live your best life this year, dear Gemini? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you ask yourself tough questions and find your highest vibrational self. Are you ready to finally heal your core wounds? See what the future holds and shift your perspective in 2022.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign in the year ahead with your monthly tarot horoscope, Gemini. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

January 2022

The Lovers: Gemini, January is meant to be about your heart space and finding forgiveness for yourself and others. If you’ve left things on a difficult note with people from your past, I see a lot of you coming to terms with where you could have been more accountable. If it doesn’t feel right for you to reach out to the people from your past, the very least you can do is treat the people in your present better as a way to create change. All we have is this moment here and now, and you deserve to enjoy it. Don’t let your past pain or mistakes loom over you in 2022 as this will be a year of authentic, honest connections of all kinds. Instead of living life on the edge of your seat, can you start to get comfortable with rooting, grounding down, and dedicating to who and what you care about?

For some of you, I see opportunities for furthering your education, speaking at public engagements, presentations, and even publications for some. You have worked hard, studied, and prepared for this moment. Do not let it slip away due to fear or self-doubt. You may even start to host or start an organization for something you care about.

