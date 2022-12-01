Gemini Tarot Horoscopes: December 2022

Are you ready to live your best life this year, dear Gemini? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you ask yourself tough questions and find your highest vibrational self. Are you ready to finally heal your core wounds? See what the future holds and shift your perspective in 2022.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign in the year ahead with your monthly tarot horoscope, Gemini. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change.

December 2022

Four of Swords: Gemini, the holiday season isn’t going to be the only reason that you take a break this month. It seems like there has been a long-standing cycle that you’ve kept yourself caught in that needs to be broken. Over-thinking, over-working, and/or over-indulging have left you feeling strung out and December is going to be the final straw.

This does not need to end in destruction. If you are willing to take a step back, admit fault, take accountability, and reframe your current situation, you will break the pattern with grace. However, if there is still a part of you that enjoys the familiarity too much to embrace the discomfort of change, reach out for support. Something as simple as asking a friend to join you in the gym, or becoming a part of a local community group could really alter the way you navigate your life going forward. You deserve to feel free of your own limitations, Gemini. Sometimes we just have to squash our pride first.

November 2022

The Chariot: Gemini, I see you are moving toward an accomplishment that has been a long time in the making. If you’ve been working tirelessly to get yourself to the place that you’re in right now, honor it. Embrace the changes that have happened over the years to get you to this moment. If you keep fixating on what you want your future to look like, eventually you’ll find that you missed out on being truly present. Instead, tap into the fountain of youth by being mindful in your day-to-day moments.

It may help you this month to pick up a meditation practice or to work on forgiveness and self-compassion for your past. That way you can be better equipped to give others patience, grace, and compassion too. I see many of your personal relationships deepening, and you could even be taking the “next step” with a special someone. You’re ready, Gemini. Trust the process and surrender to what’s in front of you in November!

October 2022

Temperance: My lovely Gemini, the month of October will come with situations that test your patience, and it’s your job to overcome these moments without burning out or falling victim to the challenge. If you are able to look beyond this moment of contraction, you will come out more victorious than ever before. Have you been struggling to dive deep into your personal relationships? Ask yourself if certain people are a true priority to you, or if you are simply wanting to fill your ego by keeping them around.

Without confronting your patterns, they will continue onward. The lesson will not cease until it has been learned. Any fears of vulnerability, intimacy, or embracing your inherent worthiness are up to bat in October. You’re up for the challenge. Knock them out of the park once and for all, Gemini.

September 2022

Two of Cups: My twins, the time has come for you to step into the next phase of your life, relationship, or career. It seems the stars have truly aligned for you in September, and you are going to be singing the universe’s praises when you are met with this soul connection. For those of you who have been looking for love, September will bring a great opportunity to meet people with shared values and interests who make you feel special in a healthy and sustainable way. Stop falling for temptation and love-bombing, my Gems, and focus on the real deal! For the Gemini placements who are already in a committed relationship, this is a good time to break down barriers with your lover and explore new heights together.

It seems September couldn’t get any sweeter for you all, but career highlights abound in the month of harvest too. Remind yourself: You have done the hard work to get the opportunities that are coming your way. Don’t fumble it by doubting your worth—you deserve this!

August 2022

King of Cups: My twins, August looks to be a month of revelations, and aha moments will abound! You are being blessed with the right amount of awareness to shift you into a more intuitive way of living. Can you believe how much you’ve been through in your life? And you overcame it. Remember how strong you truly are.

Also, consider letting yourself stop overthinking so much. What if you shifted gears into a life led by feeling for a bit? Is it a yes or a no in your gut? Let that be the indicator you need for the decisions you make this month. Even though you’re an air sign, you still have a sensitive, watery heart under that ribcage. I suggest using Lisa Stardust’s Love Deck this month for affirmations, spells, crystals, and other ways to reconnect with your heart’s ooey-gooey center. Let love guide you forward.

July 2022

Page of Pentacles: Gemini, you are ready to plant roots in this wild life and finally feel like you’ve experienced enough to commit fully to a path or purpose. If you’re still up in the air, sometimes we need to make decisions before we feel fully certain because the truth is: No one is ever 100% ready. Try to avoid waiting so long that the opportunity passes you by.

Now is the season to step into the role of student, whether this means putting yourself in new situations where you are inspired by others (in other words, try not to be the smartest person in the room anymore, my Mercurial friends) or taking classes to start honing new skills. Let yourself make mistakes and learn lessons in July! You are more likable when you put your ego aside and embrace your shortcomings.

June 2022

Four of Pentacles: Gemini, it seems that there has been a bit of closed-off-ness coming from you lately. Whether that’s a matter of the heart or the mind, this is your sign to let go of preconceived notions and open up to a new chapter! You are not meant to stay the same; you are a flexible and curious soul that does best when you’re seeking new experiences. There’s nothing wrong with craving expansion!

Now is the time to switch up your daily habits into something that suits the version of you that you are now. Regardless of who you used to be, take inventory of your current-day likes, dislikes, desires, fears, and dreams. Align more with what you want than who you have been. Only there will you find peace.

May 2022

Eight of Pentacles: Gemini, the month of May is going to ask you to buckle down and dedicate energy to what (or who) has your heart. If you’ve been putting off that bucket-list item, now is the time to go, see, or do it! Remember not to take your time on Planet Earth for granted; instead of putting pressure on yourself to live the life of your dreams, what if you got excited to live your life that way instead? Your mind is a powerful tool. Instead of letting it use you this month, use it! Gain control through mindfulness, bringing presentness to each moment and trying to sip in the beauty all around you. You are being encouraged to journal, spend time in nature, and volunteer in the month of May. You are ready to bring that future version of yourself to life in the here and now by doing these small actions. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was the greatest version of yourself.

If you’ve been struggling mentally or emotionally, this month is also a great time to take steps to getting assistance. You could feel called to discover more about yourself and cultivate a more intimate relationship with yourself. If you feel ready for some radical self-reflection, I recommend Gabrielle Bernstein’s most recent book, Happy Days. And if you’re not feeling 100% ready to take the deep dive, I encourage you to go to your happy place instead. For some of you I’m seeing a solo beach day; for others it’s a local park bench. Listen to the sounds of the universe and let your spirit get healed in May. This is your month, after all, dear Gemini. Take it slow and mellow, because progress is a part of the process.

April 2022

Ace of Cups: My dearest Gemini, you are being blessed in April by a shot to the heart from Cupid’s arrow! My single Geminis could find themselves in a new, or deepening, love connection that feels totally out-of-this-world aligned. It’s not about delusion, but rather about being pleasantly surprised by how good life can be when you approach it from a healthy mindset. You have done so much work on yourself recently that the only other way you could be reminded about your progress is by external blessings coming your way. You made space for this to arrive, so are you ready to welcome this blessed connection (or progression) with open arms?

If you’re not in the market for finding love, this could also show up in the form of a new work or financial opportunity for you. Think about the saying “Work smarter, not harder,” and try to imagine a world where you make more than what you need for much less of your time and efforts. The trick is to put yourself in the right places at the right time; think networking opportunities, parties with a well-connected guest list, or even a new city altogether! Your spirit is ready for a level-up, but the question is: Will you let yourself let go of the past in order to get there?

March 2022

Ten of Wands: It’s time for you to put the heavy burdens down that you’ve been carrying around for so many years. If you’ve found yourself struggling to make truly meaningful connections or an impact on this planet, know that these can be easier accomplished after you’ve allowed yourself the breathing room to think clearly and act accordingly. If there are people in your life that remind you of darkness, pain, or even downright suffering, you are under no obligation to keep them around. There is a marvelous life waiting on the other side of you listening to your inner voice about the people you keep closest to you…especially if you’ve already been warned by other friends or family members about this person.

For some of you, you may finally be stepping away from an unhealthy working environment. Think about what it would take for you to feel truly happy within the parameters of your career. Not everyone is meant to be an entrepreneur, and not everyone is meant to work at a desk. There is more gray space available to you than you’re willing to acknowledge at this time; without some time off to gain perspective, you may wind up making a decision that doesn’t align with your true desires.

February 2022

The Tower: My twins, February is going to be filled with breakdowns and breakthroughs. Try not to worry too much about how or what this is going to affect; instead trust that you will be able to handle this drastic change no matter what! You are in a pivotal moment of your life. Whether or not you are aware, this is going to be a month that changes the course of it. Remember that if it’s not this, it’s something (or someone) better.

Some of you may be relinquishing part of your freedom in order to make a job, relationship, or new family dynamic work. Remember that in order for you to be truly free, you must have a solid foundation that you can return to. Focus on laying this foundation in February, even if you have to go brick by brick. Ask your community to support you in moments of need and watch how deeply you will be rewarded for your vulnerability. You’ve got this, Gemini. Even in your hardest moments, you are not alone.

January 2022

The Lovers: Gemini, January is meant to be about your heart space and finding forgiveness for yourself and others. If you’ve left things on a difficult note with people from your past, I see a lot of you coming to terms with where you could have been more accountable. If it doesn’t feel right for you to reach out to the people from your past, the very least you can do is treat the people in your present better as a way to create change. All we have is this moment here and now, and you deserve to enjoy it. Don’t let your past pain or mistakes loom over you in 2022, as this will be a year of authentic, honest connections of all kinds. Instead of living life on the edge of your seat, can you start to get comfortable with rooting, grounding down, and dedicating to who and what you care about?

For some of you, I see opportunities for furthering your education, speaking at public engagements, presentations, and even publications for some. You have worked hard, studied, and prepared for this moment. Do not let it slip away due to fear or self-doubt. You may even start to host or start an organization for something you care about.

