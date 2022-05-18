This Gemini Season Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

There’s a vibe shift coming — astrologically speaking, that is. On May 20, the Sun will leave its spot in stubborn Taurus and enter into the sociable sign of the twins, commencing the start of Gemini season. Until June 21, we’ll move on from the slower pace of the season of the bull and start feeling more intellectual, upbeat, and free-spirited — just in time for the start of summer.

Since Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the Planet of Communication, we’ll be focusing more on how we interact and get our messages across to others. Gemini’s energy can often be unpredictable and restless, but that’s something that can be embraced during this time. “Enjoy the natural curiosity and desire to interact with others during the Gemini season,” says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. “Engaging with the world can be a rewarding experience, especially given the past years with COVID.” You heard her — let out your inner social butterfly and make plans with friends, both new and old.

The start of Gemini season is also when eclipse season officially ends, which is why Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, describes the next month as a breath of fresh air. “Gemini season is all about communication, learning, and exchanging information through many different outlets,” she says.

Although we’re entering Gemini season during a topsy-turvy Mercury retrograde in Taurus, it’s not necessarily a bad thing — we might even be able to use it to our advantage by being able slow down and enjoy life a little more, Montúfar says. “Taurus season was intense, to say the least, and Gemini’s going-with-the-flow vibe will help us integrate all the late changes,” she says.

Keep an eye out for May 29, a day that Montúfar is calling extra lucky. This is when “Mars and Jupiter meet, lighting us up and unleashing our inner warrior,” she says. “This is a great day to make boldly charges and chase a cherished goal under the upcoming new moon in Gemini, which arrives on May 30.” These two days are packed with positive energy, so use it to make some moves.

On June 4, Saturn will station retrograde in Aquarius. This “is an opportunity to slow down and reevaluate if we are on the path leading to our authentic vision for the future, or if we may need to readjust some things in our lives to realign with our truth,” says Noush Joon, astrologer at Girl and Her Moon. This may be a good time to write down your goals, dreams, and wishes to see where they’re at and ask yourself: What are you doing right now to help move them forward? This day can help you get rid of whatever isn’t working for you and keep what has been moving you forward. Retrogrades are all about rethinking, so get ready for some deep inner work.

Another date to look out for is June 14, when we have a full moon in Sagittarius. “Having a full moon in open-minded Sagittarius during Gemini season means we all get to live life on the edge and have more fun than usual!” says Iva Naskova, astrologer at Nebula. Plan something fun this night — you never know where the full moon energy may take you.

From May 28 to June 17, Venus and Mars will be very strong in the sky, according to Montúfar. “This is great news for our sex and love lives, as Venus in Taurus will allow for healing and sensuality to replace intensity within our interactions,” she says. Before exiting Taurus on June 21, Venus will form two intense aspects with Saturn and Pluto. This is when we should watch out for fights and manipulations, Montúfar says.

Overall, Gemini season is propelling us into the sunny rays of summertime. As we shift from the heaviness of eclipse season into the lightness of an air season, Joon says that we’ll get an opportunity to look back with forgiveness and forward with curiosity — that sounds pretty good to me.

