Gemini daily horoscope

Saturday 21, March

The planet of control is moving into Aquarius for the first time in 29.5 years, and that's a really big deal for you, Gemini! Your sister air sign will be touched by Saturn for about the next 2.5 years, so expect some deep wisdom to come into your life. This is not just the surface stuff.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Friday 20, March

It might feel like hope is back in style today as the Spring Equinox arrives very early in the morning. The Sun will fire up your house of friends for the next four weeks. At the same time Mars and Jupiter rev each other up, reminding you that optimism is an antidote to any heavy emotions.

Thursday 19, March

The Sun will spend one final day in your career zone until it moves on early tomorrow morning (or late tonight if you're staying up). This has been an extremely potent Pisces season, so spend a moment or two thinking about the transformations you've experienced - so you can move into something a lot more powerful soon.

Wednesday 18, March

With the Moon hanging out in Capricorn for another day, you're still focused on intimacy, but today it gets a bit more challenging. With Mars and Pluto in the mix your anger could come up out of nowhere. Check in with your gut before unleashing on anyone, Gemini - you may actually be angry with yourself.

Tuesday 17, March

The Moon moved into Capricorn last night and will remain in your intimacy zone for the next few days. This brings great intensity and seriousness to your closest relationships - the ones that allow you to be emotionally vulnerable. Share exactly how you're feeling at the root level - you'll feel safer after you do.

Monday 16, March

With your ruler Mercury returning to the degree it was in at the start of the month, it's time to focus on what was going on in your life in the middle of the recent retrograde. Now is when the insights, truths, and realities hit hard - and can help you go forward with your career in the most positive way.

Sunday 15, March

Today's lunation is all about relationships. The Moon lights up your opposite stars of Sagittarius and brings back some levity and hope. Spending time with someone who totally lifts your spirits and makes you laugh is key. Focus on something that inspires you and retain your sense of humor, Gemini - that's good medicine.

Gemini personality profile

