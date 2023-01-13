This gem in Miami Beach was just named one of the best 5-star hotels in the U.S.

Luxury hotels are as ubiquitous as ocean breezes in Miami Beach. But according to an international travel website, one luxury hotel stands above the rest.

On its list of the 14 Best 5-Star Hotels in the United States, Trips to Discover named the glamorous Faena Miami Beach as one of the best hotels in the country, praising everything from its views to its high-tech toilets.

Here’s what Trips to Discover wrote:

“Faena Hotel overlooks the Atlantic providing spectacular views from many vantage points. The service is top-notch and it hosts one of the most beautiful pools in Miami along with a South American-inspired spa providing beauty and wellness services. Work out at the fitness center with an ocean view and take advantage of both indoor and outdoor classes.

“Dining includes everything from casual eats to Asian and international fare while the art deco rooms feature well-stocked minibars, flat-screen TVs, robes and slippers, and Carrara marble bathrooms with high-tech toilets.”

This hotel near Miami Beach is one of the best in the world, Condé Nast Traveler says

The ocean view at the Faena Miami Beach hotel.

Faena founder and president Alan Faena said it was a “great honor” to receive the recognition.

“At Faena we dream the unimaginable,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to expand our frontiers and share our culture and hospitality with the world.”

The hotel, which was also named a Forbes 5-Star hotel in 2022 and is home to Tierra Santa Healing House, a Forbes 4-Star spa, boasts several restaurants, including the Argentine grill Los Fuegos by Francis Mallman; Pao by Paul Qui, which serves modern Asian cuisine; and El Secreto Omakase by Paul Qui. It’s the centerpiece of the Faena District, which includes entertainment venues, shopping, and events and art spaces.

The hotel is also home to the Faena Theater, which recently debuted Allura Caberet, an original production by Alan Faena in collaboration with Quixotic. The show features music, choreography and light technology with a twist that’s both Latin and classic ’80s.

Story continues

The Faena Jazz series, now in its fifth year, kicks off at the theater on Jan. 25 with guitarist Al Di Meola and closes on June 17 with a performance by NEA Jazz Master and New Orleans icon, Chief Donald Harrison.

According to Trips to Discover, these are the other top 5-Star hotels in the U.S.: The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Newport, Rhode Island; Montage Laguna Beach, California; The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii; Resort at Paws Up, Greenough, Montana; Lodge at Sea Island, St. Simons Island, Georgia; Park Hyatt New York; Amangiri, Big Water, Utah; The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs; L’Auberge de Sedona, Arizona; The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Louisiana; Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California; The Jefferson, Washington, D.C.; The Langham, Chicago, Illinois.

The outside area at Faena Miami Beach.

Faena Miami Beach

Where: 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Information: faena.com/miami-beach

This luxury hotel in Sunny Isles Beach was just named the best resort in the U.S.