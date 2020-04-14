Gelsenwasser (FRA:WWG) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Gelsenwasser AG (FRA:WWG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Gelsenwasser Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2019 Gelsenwasser had debt of €207.8m, up from €55.9m in one year. However, it does have €402.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €194.4m.

How Healthy Is Gelsenwasser's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Gelsenwasser had liabilities of €662.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €810.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €402.2m as well as receivables valued at €247.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €823.1m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Gelsenwasser is worth €4.09b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Gelsenwasser boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Gelsenwasser grew its EBIT by 54% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Gelsenwasser will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Gelsenwasser has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Gelsenwasser actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While Gelsenwasser does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of €194.4m. The cherry on top was that in converted 121% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in €59m. So is Gelsenwasser's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Gelsenwasser .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

