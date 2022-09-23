Gelato, llc. Acquires California License to Develop Cutting Edge Manufacturing Facility

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Taking a major step in its operational development as a full-service consulting and cannabis cultivation business, Gelato, llc. is taking its next steps with the approval of a new license out of Southern California.

The soon-to-be household name of cannabis, Gelato, llc., is announcing its plans to bring an innovative and leading-edge manufacturing facility to Southern California, after recently receiving a license to commence. Utilizing the latest and most advanced processes for cannabis cultivation, including techniques that are clean, sustainable, and produce the highest quality product possible, Gelato is emerging as a pioneer in an industry that looks to embrace future-forward approaches with innovation at the forefront.

Gelato is integrating this facility as a core element to their existing consulting portfolio, which showcases an ongoing commitment to quality and consumer education. The company expects to soon emerge as the next billion-dollar cannabis brand as they focus on developing and selling premium products while also spearheading research into health benefits and emerging use-cases for cannabis.

To learn more about Gelato and their journey as the next major cannabis brand, visit www.gelatollc.com.

About Us

Gelato is a pioneering cannabis brand based in Long Beach, California. Focused on premium quality products and cutting edge grow methodologies, Gelato is revolutionizing the industry with a fresh and innovative approach. In setting the standard for the future of cannabis, Gelato is paving the way for a new era of cannabis consumption, one in which the customer is at the forefront of development. With technologically advanced facilities and products that exceed expectations, Gelato is emerging as the next big name and is rising above the rest.

Details:

Contact Person: Samuel Piccione

Website: https://gelatollc.com/

E-mail: Samuel@piccionerinkermanagement.com

