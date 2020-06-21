GEICO 500 at Talladega postponed until Monday

Rain, lightning and heavy winds in the late afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway ultimately led to the postponement of Sunday’s GEICO 500 until Monday. The race will now move to 3 p.m. ET on Monday with coverage on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and NASCAR.com.

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to the green in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Teammate Denny Hamlin, who won last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will also start on the front row. The race is scheduled for 188 laps with a competition caution planned for Lap 25.

NASCAR issued a lightning warning at 2:39 p.m. ET on Sunday and then rain began falling at the track shortly before 3 p.m. ET. Heavy rain and winds soon followed as a storm system moved through the area of the 2.66-mile track. Track-drying efforts started at 4:05 p.m. ET, and the lightning warning was lifted at 4:27 p.m. ET. However, another storm swept through the area at 5 p.m. ET, and the track was lost.

The GEICO 500 is the 13th points-paying race of the NASCAR Cup Series season and the ninth event since NASCAR resumed action due to the COVID-19 outbreak.