Gehlot launches digital COVID relief concert series to support folk artists of Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated 'Padharo Mhare Des' digital COVID relief concert series to support the folk artists of the state.

The series is an initiative to support folk artists by Manesha A Agarwal's Arpan Foundation, according to an official release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the initiative would support the artist community deprived of regular livelihood for several months.

"Folk artists are solely dependent on their art for livelihood. This is a unique concept to support such folk artists during the coronavirus crisis. Such initiatives can play a crucial role in the growth of art forms in the state and promote virtual tourism," Gehlot said.

Several renowned artists such as Manesha Ram and group - Meghvals of Jaisalmer, Dapu Khan Mirasi of the 'Mumal' fame, Bundu Khan and band - Langas of Jodhpur, Thanu Khan and Tarif Khan of Chala Mama Project, Sugni Devi - the singing sensation of the Kalbeliyas - Jodhpur, and Mehboob Khan Langa, among others are participating in the concert series.

Agarwal, the founder of Arpan Foundation, said, "We are extremely grateful to CM Gehlot ji for for supporting this initiative. He has always endorsed the state's art and culture and his support is encouraging for the folk artists and us."

'Padharo Mhare Des' series will feature 70 folk artists from the interiors of Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Barmer. (ANI)