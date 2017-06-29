Gehl to sponsor Graham Rahal in Iowa race in July

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) -- American manufacturing company Gehl will be the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal's No. 15 car in the upcoming Iowa Corn 300.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced Thursday that Gehl will sponsor Rahal in the IndyCar race on July 9.

Gehl was the co-primary sponsor of Rahal's entry at last weekend's Kohler Grand Prix at Road America for the second consecutive year and subsequently decided to increase their role with Rahal and his team.

Rahal is seventh in the championship standings. He has a pair of wins - both in Detroit - and a pole to his credit so far this season.