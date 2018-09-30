Gegard Mousasi dominates Rory MacDonald at Bellator 206 to retain middleweight title

Gegard Mousasi (L) put his Bellator middleweight title on the line Saturday against Rory MacDonald. (Viacom/Bellator)

Rory MacDonald made a bid for greatness by challenging for a second championship, but the result was that Gegard Mousasi proved his own greatness.

Mousasi, the Bellator middleweight champion, was far too much for MacDonald, who holds its welterweight crown. Mousasi dominated the opening stanza with a powerful jab that repeatedly found the mark and snapped MacDonald’s head back.

The second opened and seemed to be more of the same, as Mousasi’s jab was still blazing. In a bid to change the momentum, MacDonald did an Imanari roll, trying to get Mousasi to the ground. But all it did was leave Mousasi on top in a dominant position.

He got mount and finished MacDonald with elbows at 3:23 of the second, to retain the middleweight belt at Bellator 206 Saturday in San Jose.

“I had the better stand-up, I had the reach advantage and I felt I had the speed advantage,” Mousasi said. “The goal was to keep it standup up, make him panic and go for the takedown. When he did, I knew it was over.”

MacDonald was trying to become the first Bellator fighter to hold titles in multiple weight classes simultaneously, but he was never really in the fight. Mousasi knew how to use the size advantage and limited MacDonald to just one solid right hand.

It was a clinic for Mousasi, who systematically broke MacDonald down with a brilliant performance en route to his eighth win in a row.

In an opening round bout in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix, Douglas Lima choked out Andrey Koreshkov in the fifth round to advance to the semifinals. He’ll fight the Michael Page-Paul Daley winner.

Lima won the rubber match with Koreshkov by chopping him down with leg kicks. The bout wasn’t the explosive battle that many expected, but Lima was methodical and never gave up on the kicks. Koreshkov was having difficulty moving and went for a single-leg takedown to get the match to the floor.

Story Continues

Lima stuffed it and quickly took Koreshkov’s back. He sunk the rear naked choke in and it was quickly over.

Highly touted prospect Aaron Pico stopped Leandro Higo in the first round of their featherweight bout.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ronaldo accuser comes forward with details of alleged 2009 rape

• Week 4 fantasy football: Rankings, sleepers and more

• ’College GameDay’ turns marriage proposal into hilarious TV sequence

• Celtics’ Hayward plays remarkably in long-awaited return to court

